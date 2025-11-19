Saiarav claims Indian Public Shitting not and Issue

Impressed by Sbarkkum’s voracious appetite to be publicly humiliated.
You really dont understand. What do I care about being Publicly Humiliated. I am a Old Uncle (to quote one of your Indian Supporters) who has got out of the rat race
And yea, I have absolutely no intention of being civil with sub-human racist trolls who are pour racist vitriol towards my countrymen.
I am civil to reasonable to civil discussion. Your Indian Supporters like Archer are Castetist. Racism thy Name is Casteism and Racism in India
And yea, I have absolutely no intention of being civil with Sub Human racist trolls who are pour racist vitriol towards my countrymen.
Nice Please Keep On: I a Shudra am being called Sub Human by another Upper Caste Indian. Keep on saying that stuff. It will come up on search engines when they search for Saiarav or Yajnavalkya
But of course, his nano brain, obsessed with scatalogical thoughts, missed that as well.
You definitely are a glutton for punishment and drag your countrymen down into into the shit streets of your country
But any way to repeat the link of Indian Public Defecation
Hindus are less likely to use a toilet than Muslims in India
https://theprint.in/india/governance/hindus-are-less-likely-to-use-a-toilet-than-muslims-in-india/44959
Published by
sbarrkum
I am 3/4ths Sri Lankan (Jaffna) Tamil, 1/8th Sinhalese and 1/8th Irish; a proper mutt.
Maternal: Grandfather a Govt Surveyor married my grandmother of Sinhalese/Irish descent from the deep south, in the early 1900’s. They lived in the deep South, are generally considered Sinhalese and look Eurasian (common among upper class Sinhalese). They were Anglicans (Church of England), became Evangelical Christians (AOG) in 1940's, and built the first Evangelical church in the South.
Paternal: Sri Lanka (Jaffna Tamil). Paternal ancestors converted to Catholicism during Portuguese rule (1500's), went back to being Hindu and then became Methodists (and Anglicans) around 1850 (ggfather). They were Administrators and translators to the British, poets and writers in Tamil and English. Grandfathers sister was the first female Tamil novelist of modern times
I was brought up as an Evangelical even attending Bible study till about the age of 13. Agnostic and later atheist.
I studied in Sinhala, did a Bachelor in Chemistry and Physics in Sri Lanka. Then did Oceanography graduate stuff and research in the US.
I am about 60 years old, no kids, widower. Sri Lankan citizen (no dual) and been back in SL since 2012. Live in small village near a National Park, run a very small budget guest house and try to do some agriculture that can survive the Elephants, monkeys and wild boar incursions.
I am not really anonymous, a little digging and you can find my identity.
View all posts by sbarrkum