Saiarav claims on Kerala: Changing Goal Posts

For a start Saiarav should not assume this blog is read only by Indians. This blog is read by many, even Indians who dont understand the Labyrinth of GST in India. As Razib says Brown Pundits is indexed in google news. So these articles come up in google searches
Below is his (sbarrkum) understanding (or absence thereof) of my GST math:
No question. This is Brown Pundits, not Indian Pundits.
There are many non Non Indians (and Indians) who dont understand the Labyrinth of GST in India
Minor problem. I wasn’t talking of IGST collections. I was talking of IGST settlements.
Is is only now your are referring to settlements.
As you have no wish to be civil
Now if only Sbarrkum had enough brain cells to comprehend that (outside of the ones dedicated to thinking of Indian street shitting)
I am glad that you brought this up and admit to Indian Street Shitting.
The numbers
About 433 million people, or approximately 33.14% of the population, practiced open defecation in India in 2014, despite having access to a toilet
Hindus are less likely to use a toilet than Muslims in India
https://theprint.in/india/governance/hindus-are-less-likely-to-use-a-toilet-than-muslims-in-india/44959
Published by
sbarrkum
I am 3/4ths Sri Lankan (Jaffna) Tamil, 1/8th Sinhalese and 1/8th Irish; a proper mutt.
Maternal: Grandfather a Govt Surveyor married my grandmother of Sinhalese/Irish descent from the deep south, in the early 1900’s. They lived in the deep South, are generally considered Sinhalese and look Eurasian (common among upper class Sinhalese). They were Anglicans (Church of England), became Evangelical Christians (AOG) in 1940's, and built the first Evangelical church in the South.
Paternal: Sri Lanka (Jaffna Tamil). Paternal ancestors converted to Catholicism during Portuguese rule (1500's), went back to being Hindu and then became Methodists (and Anglicans) around 1850 (ggfather). They were Administrators and translators to the British, poets and writers in Tamil and English. Grandfathers sister was the first female Tamil novelist of modern times
I was brought up as an Evangelical even attending Bible study till about the age of 13. Agnostic and later atheist.
I studied in Sinhala, did a Bachelor in Chemistry and Physics in Sri Lanka. Then did Oceanography graduate stuff and research in the US.
I am about 60 years old, no kids, widower. Sri Lankan citizen (no dual) and been back in SL since 2012. Live in small village near a National Park, run a very small budget guest house and try to do some agriculture that can survive the Elephants, monkeys and wild boar incursions.
I am not really anonymous, a little digging and you can find my identity.
View all posts by sbarrkum
Do you think your repetitive harping on past ODF statistics and deploying them in your personal battle with another contributor is making your argument stronger?
At this point not about arguments about statistics.
It is about resorting to words like Sub Human
I know you are reasonable (at times)
I am not Kabir who is quite gentlemanly.
I play dirty when pushed