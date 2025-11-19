Saiarav claims on Kerala not backed by Data (part 2)

So Saiarav continues various claims with out providing the data or barely visible images.  I am using a desktop with 22″ monitor and not visible.

a) Yes my row heading are wrong, should be SGST+IGST but data is correct
SGST=8,270.  IGST=2,800  (2018-2019)
SGST+IGST=11,070

But that does not agree with Saiarav’s
2018-19, SGST+IGST was 20,972 Crores
An almost discrepancy of 100%

Anyway let us move on.  The Economic Pundit says need to use CAGR ( Compound Annual Growth Rate).  Personally I think getting a Compounding Rate is Tomfoolery by Economic Pundits to show greater growth.
Using my numbers

2024: 21,260
2018: 11,070

Using Excels RRI function
0.114=RRI(6,11070,21269)
That is 11% which is higher than the 8.9% Calculated with the numbers

He also throws in some random figures as the official GST number for 2019-20. So here is the actual data from the Kerala State finance ministry

Yeah, seems like the Mr TomFoolery Economic Pundit suddenly has no technical abilities and cannot access the www.gst.gov.in website.

Anyway I had saved  the excel files from GST site.  You can check the data (I am not going on some wild goose at a Kerala site)
The data is available on a google drive (let me know if can access it)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mkK-1_tG5Oksw-T2HVHFsSS5yKq5MA3y/view?usp=sharing

Maybe the hedge fund he was working for was a Madoff style operation where they needed useful idiots as a front for doing “research” while they went about with their scam.
More like you being some lowly clerk at a Indian Govt Job with with claims to fame as a big time chap on Twitter/X.  Did you get banned for stealing content

Another Nobel Prize winning comments by Saiarav

I am just trying fathom the mindnumbing stupidity of this shit-eater in so confidently putting out a post with such horrible math skills.
I have been in financial research for 20 years

Yeah in Financial Research.  Why dont you prove it by a LinkedIn profile.  Must be like your Twitter/X from which you were banned.  You claimed 13.6K followers. Obviously cant prove as that account has been removed  Now Saiarav posting on Medium under the name of Yajnavalkya

Now of course sour grapes
But I have had this creeping feeling for quite some time that I was way past my peak

,2

 

Published by

sbarrkum

I am 3/4ths Sri Lankan (Jaffna) Tamil, 1/8th Sinhalese and 1/8th Irish; a proper mutt. Maternal: Grandfather a Govt Surveyor married my grandmother of Sinhalese/Irish descent from the deep south, in the early 1900’s. They lived in the deep South, are generally considered Sinhalese and look Eurasian (common among upper class Sinhalese). They were Anglicans (Church of England), became Evangelical Christians (AOG) in 1940's, and built the first Evangelical church in the South. Paternal: Sri Lanka (Jaffna Tamil). Paternal ancestors converted to Catholicism during Portuguese rule (1500's), went back to being Hindu and then became Methodists (and Anglicans) around 1850 (ggfather). They were Administrators and translators to the British, poets and writers in Tamil and English. Grandfathers sister was the first female Tamil novelist of modern times I was brought up as an Evangelical even attending Bible study till about the age of 13. Agnostic and later atheist. I studied in Sinhala, did a Bachelor in Chemistry and Physics in Sri Lanka. Then did Oceanography graduate stuff and research in the US. I am about 60 years old, no kids, widower. Sri Lankan citizen (no dual) and been back in SL since 2012. Live in small village near a National Park, run a very small budget guest house and try to do some agriculture that can survive the Elephants, monkeys and wild boar incursions. I am not really anonymous, a little digging and you can find my identity.

