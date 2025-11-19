Saiarav claims on Kerala not backed by Data

This whole hullabaloo started with Saiarav claiming

The first thing that jumps out is how badly Kerala is doing. As a state which is majorly driven by consumption (from foreign remittances), Kerala was supposed to be a beneficiary of GST. The weak collections explain Kerala’s fiscal crisis.

To me this did not make sense as Consumption Driven implies high GST (Goods and Sales Tax).
First a side Note on some acronyms which Saiarav did not bother to explain

    • CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the Central Government on intra-state (within a state) sales.
    • SGST (State Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the respective State Government on intra-state sales.
    • UTGST (Union Territory Goods and Services Tax): Levied by Union Territories without a legislature (e.g., Chandigarh, Lakshadweep) on intra-territory sales.
    • IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the Central Government on inter-state (between different states) sales, as well as on imports and exports. The revenue is then apportioned between the centre and the destination state

So with much back and forth and comments by Sairav like

“You really are dumb”
“You are a clownish failure at that. I manage a team of dozen analysts. I would fire someone like you immediately for being this dumb”

Saiarav said

A state’s revenues = SGST + settlement of IGST by centre. The cess and CGST goes to the centre’s coffers.

I would have thought Total  GST would be a better indication of a State’s economy, i.e all the kinds of sales taxes levied.  Any way I bowed down to the Saiarav Economic Pundit who manages a team dozen Analyst. So I went with SGST+IGST

Anyway to the meat of the post.
Saiaiav stated that the GST for Kerala

2018-19, was 20,972 Crores
2024-25, was 32,773 Crores
which translates into an annual growth of 7.7% compared to the national average of 11.1%

The simplest arithmetic from Saiarav is ERRONEOUS.
To break it down in steps for those arithmetically challenged.

2024:         32,773
2018:          20,972
difference  11,801
Growth:         0.56   (over 7 years)
7 year Avg:  0.08

His Kerala GST Number for 2018-2019 is 20,972 Crores, which is bigger than the Total GST 16,343 on the Govt Spreadsheet for 2018-2019.Whether it is 7.7% or 8% Annual Growth it is a healthy growth number

CGST SGST IGST CESS TOTAL
CGST+SGST
 Difference from 2018 % Difference from 2018 Growth over 7 years
2018-2019 5,208 8,270 2,800 64 16,343 11,070
2019-2020 6,081 9,457 3,576 120 19,234 13,033 1,963 0.120 1.7%
2020-2021 5,728 8,338 3,204 79 17,349 11,542 472 0.029
2021-2022 7,100 9,887 5,195 80 22,264 15,083 4,013 0.246
2022-2023 9,279 12,311 5,707 75 27,371 18,018 6,948 0.425
2023-2024 10,805 13,967 5,848 57 30,677 19,815 8,745 0.535
024-2025 11,763 14,885 6,375 85 33,109 21,260 10,190 0.623 8.9%

If you cant see this table properly you can open into google sheets (let me know if cannot open the google sheets link)
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1qgj7hc14vvAi3Dwo3A3DzOJ_S1Z0NR2HJSwonpqR9pE/edit?usp=sharing

Now for some fun stuff.
Apparently Saiarav the Economic Pundit who manages a team dozen Analyst cannot do basic Grade 7 arithmetic.
Worse he has been kicked out of twitter/X twice.  Who knows why.  (Dont bother deleting the X post, I have saved it)

Then there is that other buffoon Indosaurus. He doesnot realize what he says proves India is Racist and Casteist

manifestly obvious that neither you, nor your ancestors have faced caste discrimination

No question there is NO caste discrimination in Sri Lanka, specially among the Sinhalese Buddhists.   As expected somewhat among the Hindus. i.e. the Tamils

I am 3/4ths Sri Lankan (Jaffna) Tamil, 1/8th Sinhalese and 1/8th Irish; a proper mutt. Maternal: Grandfather a Govt Surveyor married my grandmother of Sinhalese/Irish descent from the deep south, in the early 1900’s. They lived in the deep South, are generally considered Sinhalese and look Eurasian (common among upper class Sinhalese). They were Anglicans (Church of England), became Evangelical Christians (AOG) in 1940's, and built the first Evangelical church in the South. Paternal: Sri Lanka (Jaffna Tamil). Paternal ancestors converted to Catholicism during Portuguese rule (1500's), went back to being Hindu and then became Methodists (and Anglicans) around 1850 (ggfather). They were Administrators and translators to the British, poets and writers in Tamil and English. Grandfathers sister was the first female Tamil novelist of modern times I was brought up as an Evangelical even attending Bible study till about the age of 13. Agnostic and later atheist. I studied in Sinhala, did a Bachelor in Chemistry and Physics in Sri Lanka. Then did Oceanography graduate stuff and research in the US. I am about 60 years old, no kids, widower. Sri Lankan citizen (no dual) and been back in SL since 2012. Live in small village near a National Park, run a very small budget guest house and try to do some agriculture that can survive the Elephants, monkeys and wild boar incursions. I am not really anonymous, a little digging and you can find my identity.

