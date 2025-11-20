An electoral panacea : And a slap in the face by the wet fish of reality

For the past decade or two there’s been this super genius idea going around on American punditry about ‘single transferable vote’ (STV)*. The idea isn’t really new and resurrects itself every time there is mass discontent about the first-past-the-post(FPTP) voting system (Trump, cough, excuse me).

Long time culture observers often realise that the FPTP system feels largely imperfect, stifling fringe ideas/groups, and hyper accentuating majoritarianism. It also always trends towards a two party morass (US, UK, India amongst others). The irritation is acutely felt amongst people feeling ill served by both dominant parties – nearly every non-billionaire.

Proportional representation (PR) sorts this problem by voting for parties instead of people and allocating seats by rounded off percentages. 70-odd countries do this, to pick two famous examples – Netherlands and Israel. This however, often results in fractious politics, catering to intransigent religious fringe elements (Israel) and leaving the Dutch without a government for many months on end.

The Germans and the Japanese (amongst others) do a mish-mash of PR and FPTP, accruing all the problems of both. My own views on this are a bit clouded by how badly this works in practice in Japan. For whatever it’s worth, surveyed Germans do seem far happier with their setup.

To get to the belated point of this article, I was completely sold on the transferable vote idea, Ireland and Malta have been running them for years and seem to have good governance. So where does the wet fish come in?

Sometimes in history the ducks line up to perfection and something completely unexpected happens.

The NY mayoral Democratic primary – Andrew Cuomo (despite his wandering hands) was supposed to be a shoo in, with name recognition, experience with governance and enmeshed ties with the party machine. Except, the rules of the game had changed with the introduction of transferable voting, and he had no idea how to play. It brings to mind Sunil Gavaskar’s 36 off 174 balls in India’s first one-day international match **.

Mamdani, unlike Cuomo didn’t have the years of electoral experience to ossify his response and made full use of the new setup. He tied up with Brad Lander, the Jewish comptroller, and they campaigned together to transfer votes amongst their supporters. Mamdani, being a distilled product of the elite liberal – Islamic compact ***, leaned hard into both sides running an incredible campaign, assuring both secular and Jewish palatability with Brad right next to him. The ducks aligned – Trump bombed Iran just before voting day and boiled over simmering anti-Israel sentiment of the past few years.

Once Mamdani long shotted the primary with transferable voting, party loyalty kicked in with the first-past-the-post general election and he beat Cuomo again.

So far so good. When does this damn wet fish show up for the slapping? Well, last week, after Mamdani won, the report is that Brad Lander has been put out to pasture. He had been hoping for a deputy mayor post but instead has been ‘encouraged’ to run for congress to oust the more Israel friendly Daniel Goldman. I expect Brad will grin and bear the lack of alternative for fear of further loss of patronage. So much for the secular Jewish vote.

This is only one data point, and I’m not fully out of the ‘STV is a better system’ camp, but it was designed to elect the most appealing centrist candidate, eliminate fringe elements and prevent polarization of the electorate.

Meanwhile, back in our own Indian backyard, the colonial legacy first-past-the-post is doing its job keeping the uneducated ill-qualified dynasts from enacting their populist hellscape in Bihar.

I’ll try to get around to detail that in another post. There’s a lot to unpack there, including my biases. Very simply Indian elections are the ultimate multi-variable problem, with the religious, caste, class, gender, education dynamics. I’ve come around to the idea that the simplest system works best, introduce STV and we can all collectively lose our minds.

And yet… I can’t help feeling Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj, or JP’s Lok Satta would have a much better chance of surviving with transferable votes in play. Hard to get rid of embedded ideas I suppose.

* STV – Single transferable vote – proposed in 1819, basically you list out your candidates in your order of preference. There are multiple rounds of counting from the top, at the end of every round, the candidate with the least votes is struck off each vote(list) and eliminated. Theoretically at the end of this exercise you get the candidate ranked most acceptable to the entire electorate.

** For the uninitiated – cricket initially had unlimited balls, two tries and often ended up in an idiotic draw. Finally someone got sick of this and drew the line at – one go, 300 balls and a result if it didn’t rain. Sunil Gavaskar, long time star player and later Indian captain, took a while to get used to this restricted format.

