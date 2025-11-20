Clarification

I’ve just spoken to XTM. I asked him point blank if he had delegated authority to Nivedita in his absence. He did not reply in the affirmative.
As I had figured, she had appointed herself editor (after previously boycotting the site). Therefore, I was entirely justified in refusing to recognize her authority.
Everyone can manage their own threads only. I will not allow anyone to touch a single one of my threads. If I hear differently from XTM, Razib or Omar, that’s a different matter.
If something strikes you as “anti-India”, you will simply have to deal with it. As long as I’m around, BP will not go back to being the soft Hindutva site it was previously. That’s a promise.
BP is currently factionalized into teams. There’s Indosaurus, Nivedita, Sairav and Sairav’s fanboys vs. Sbarrkum and I. This is unfortunate but it is what it is.
How can I possibly appoint myself Editor?!!! My editorial privileges can only be given or taken by XTM.
Just because you did not get an affirmative to your specific question on me deleting others threads, does not mean that I’m a self-appointed Editor.
Please have XTM remove my editorial privileges. Believe me, nothing will make me happier. I’m not interested in this awful slugfest that was happening here. The only reason I stepped in was to stop the antagonism. Clearly that’s not working.
XTM’s exact words were: “The Saffroniate play games”. Take that as you will.
You are free to take it up with him. But this narrative that you and Indosaurus were pushing that he had handed over authority to you in his absence was clearly a false one (as I guessed right away).
The issue with you as editor (self-appointed or not) is that you are not a neutral party. You are clearly allied to one side.
I’m not a neutral party either. I’m allied to the other side. Hence, we are at an impasse.
Stay off my threads and we should be fine. Also, even if XTM doesn’t remove you as an editor, no one is forcing you to participate here.
Kabir’s note: Deleted for use of the word “Islamist”. Don’t do that again
You are so full of s**t. No wonder the blog is going downhill. And if that is indeed what XTM said, then he’s playing us all. You enjoy your mutual admiration society with SBarrkum.
You will most likely delete this comment, but I really don’t give a rats a**.