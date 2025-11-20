Clarification

Posted on Author KabirCategories Admin, Brown Pundits

I’ve just spoken to XTM. I asked him point blank if he had delegated authority to Nivedita in his absence. He did not reply in the affirmative.

As I had figured, she had appointed herself editor (after previously boycotting the site). Therefore, I was entirely justified in refusing to recognize her authority.

Everyone can manage their own threads only. I will not allow anyone to touch a single one of my threads.  If I hear differently from XTM, Razib or Omar, that’s a different matter.

If something strikes you as “anti-India”, you will simply have to deal with it. As long as I’m around, BP will not go back to being the soft Hindutva site it was previously. That’s a promise.

BP is currently factionalized into teams. There’s Indosaurus, Nivedita,  Sairav and Sairav’s fanboys vs. Sbarrkum and I. This is unfortunate but it is what it is.

 

 

 

 

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
YBNormal
Editor
YBNormal
1 hour ago

How can I possibly appoint myself Editor?!!! My editorial privileges can only be given or taken by XTM.

Just because you did not get an affirmative to your specific question on me deleting others threads, does not mean that I’m a self-appointed Editor.

Please have XTM remove my editorial privileges. Believe me, nothing will make me happier. I’m not interested in this awful slugfest that was happening here. The only reason I stepped in was to stop the antagonism. Clearly that’s not working.

Last edited 1 hour ago by YBNormal
0
Reply
Kabir
Author
Kabir
47 minutes ago
Reply to  YBNormal

XTM’s exact words were: “The Saffroniate play games”. Take that as you will.

You are free to take it up with him. But this narrative that you and Indosaurus were pushing that he had handed over authority to you in his absence was clearly a false one (as I guessed right away).

The issue with you as editor (self-appointed or not) is that you are not a neutral party. You are clearly allied to one side.

I’m not a neutral party either. I’m allied to the other side. Hence, we are at an impasse.

Stay off my threads and we should be fine. Also, even if XTM doesn’t remove you as an editor, no one is forcing you to participate here.

0
Reply
Indosaurus
Indosaurus
37 minutes ago
Reply to  Kabir

Kabir’s note: Deleted for use of the word “Islamist”. Don’t do that again

0
Reply
YBNormal
Editor
YBNormal
1 minute ago
Reply to  Kabir

You are so full of s**t. No wonder the blog is going downhill. And if that is indeed what XTM said, then he’s playing us all. You enjoy your mutual admiration society with SBarrkum.

You will most likely delete this comment, but I really don’t give a rats a**.

0
Reply
Brown Pundits
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x