Deletion of threads

As everyone probably knows by now, XTM is currently stepping back from BP.

However, he has not designated authority to anyone in his absence.

Non-interference in other people’s threads is a basic principle of BP. You don’t like something I post, you are free to counter post. You are not free to delete any of my threads.

All authors are free to moderate their posts as they see fit. Deletion of comments under someone else’s posts is not acceptable.

If everyone abides by these basic principles, there will hopefully be much less drama going forward.