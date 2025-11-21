Are Pakistani Hindus children of lesser gods?

One thing that has puzzled me about the social media discourse in “liberal” Pakistan space…..Indian Hindu liberals talk all the time about the persecution and discrimination – both real and fictional – against the largest minority group in their country. Pakistani Muslim liberals – both the locals and the diaspora ones – also do the same, ie, keep talking about persecution of the largest minority group………in india!

Why do these bleeding heart liberals not find it in them to talk of the plight of the 5 million Hindus of their land. The systemic Islamist-inspired persecution wherein thousands of Hindu girls – many barely out of their teens – have been kidnapped, forcibly converted and married off to middle aged Muslim gents is well-documented by the local media. That is basically child sex slavery in the 21st century.

But one barely finds any Pakistani Muslim liberal shedding a tear for this absolutely abominable, barbaric and heartbreaking practice. Why?

Based on my interactions with many Pakistani Muslim liberals online, my impression is they genuinely do not care. Is this because the idea of Hindus being lesser human beings is so ingrained in Pakistani society that even liberals have sub-consciously tuned into that wavelength?

Bangladeshi online liberal space is modestly better. They do take up cases of persecution of Hindu minorities. Of course they are too understandably too scared to attack Islamism with the same forthrightness as ther Indian Hindu counterparts do vis-a-vis Hindutva.

Sri Lanka is seeing an ongoing cultural and demographic persecution of The tamil minorities by the Sinhala supremacists and that goes completely under the radar too.