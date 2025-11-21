Racism is wrong. Calling racists sub-human is a moral imperative

This blog belongs to XTM and co-founders. So they get to take the call on what the standards for commenters/authors/editors should be. But this is my firm stance. If this blog allows an author to go a crude racist tirade (you Indians shit in public), you should absolutely allow others to confront this person and appraise him that this constitutes sub-human behavior. So calling someone sub-human is wrong, EXCEPT when the person behaves like a sub-human and indulged in racist tirades. Then it becomes a moral imperative to call out such sub-human behavior.

The right thing to do would have been to have a standard that authors who indulge in racist tirades are immediately snatched off their authorship privilege. But this blog has allowed that gangrene to fester. An ugly surgery is then the only recourse to rein in such appalling behavior. I will keep doing that ugly job. If that means I lose my authorship rights, so be it.