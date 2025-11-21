Saiarav claims on Kerala not backed by Data

This whole hullabaloo started with Saiarav claiming

The first thing that jumps out is how badly Kerala is doing. As a state which is majorly driven by consumption (from foreign remittances), Kerala was supposed to be a beneficiary of GST. The weak collections explain Kerala’s fiscal crisis. (It was a healthy 7.7% according to Sairavs own numbers)

To me this did not make sense as Consumption Driven implies high GST (Goods and Sales Tax).
First a side Note on some acronyms which Saiarav did not bother to explain

  • CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the Central Government on intra-state (within a state) sales.
  • SGST (State Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the respective State Government on intra-state sales.
  • UTGST (Union Territory Goods and Services Tax): Levied by Union Territories without a legislature (e.g., Chandigarh, Lakshadweep) on intra-territory sales.
  • IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax): Levied by the Central Government on inter-state (between different states) sales, as well as on imports and exports. The revenue is then apportioned between the centre and the destination state

So with much back and forth and comments by Sairav like

“You really are dumb”
“You are a clownish failure at that. I manage a team of dozen analysts. I would fire someone like you immediately for being this dumb”

Lot of tall claims by Saiarav like he is Financial Analyst of 20 years.  No proof  not even a LinkedIn profile.  All we know he was banned on X/Twitter.  Now has Yajnavalkya on Medium.

Saiarav said

A state’s revenues = SGST + settlement of IGST by centre. The cess and CGST goes to the centre’s coffers.

I would have thought Total  GST would be a better indication of a State’s economy, i.e all the kinds of sales taxes levied.  Any way I bowed down to the Saiarav Economic Pundit who manages a team dozen Analyst. So I went with SGST+IGST

Anyway to the meat of the post.
Saiaiav stated that the GST for Kerala

2018-19, was 20,972  Crores
2024-25, was 32,773 Crores
which translates into an annual growth of 7.7% compared to the national average of 11.1%

  1. The simplest arithmetic from Saiarav is erroneous. To break it down in steps for those arithmetically challenged.
  2. His Kerala GST Number for 2018-2019 is 20,972 Crores, which is bigger than the Total GST 16,343 on the Govt Spreadsheet for 2018-2019.

Whether it is 7.7% or 8% it is a healthy growth number

