The Cosmos of Ustaad Saami

By Syed Hasnain Nawab in DAWN

[Note: Ustaad Naseeruddin Saami and his sons–The Saami Brothers– won the Patron’s Award at the 2025 Aga Khan Music Awards, held in London on November 22]

In this vein, Jaan sees himself and his sons not simply as musicians but as carriers of a spiritual directive. Traditionally, these gharanas have maintained and safeguarded their expansive knowledge by transmitting centuries’ worth of musical heritage and experimentation seena-ba-seena [from ustaad to pupil].

Hailing from Delhi’s famed Qawwal Bachcha gharana [musical lineage], Jaan traces his musical ancestry back to the likes of the 19th century Delhi gharana luminary Tanras Khan and Mian Saamat bin Ibrahim — with the latter being the principal disciple of Amir Khusrau. As the Saamis put it, their ancestors were chosen not by happenstance but by what the family believes to be Divine designation, stating, “Knowledge is given to whoever has a right to it, who deserves it. This is chosen and sent by God.”

Alongside their performances, the Saamis have also started a khayaal residency at their rented homes in Brooklyn and the Bronx, which is now entering its second year in the US and hosts about 15 to 20 students from across the US and Canada. Their students lovingly call the Saami home ‘Ustaad Ghar.’ Conceived by Zeb Bangash, Jaan’s officiated student, the residency first launched in Lahore and has been supported in all its iterations by the USbased Centre for Cultural Vibrancy.

“There is a wide variety of people interested in learning from the Saami family through their residencies, classes and live programmes,” Nermeen says.

“Many musicians, especially those interested in microtones, grasp its subtlety.

We have opera singers, sound therapists, yoga practitioners and instrumentalists.”

She continues: “Their home is everyone’s first stop on Eid or birthdays.

For many New Yorkers, the ustaads’ home has become their home — a community shaped by the same warmth and continuity their Sufiancestors once cultivated around their music.”

And at the centre of it all, quietly but powerfully present, is Jaan. Rauf says, “He [Jaan] watches over the music with a discerning eye, stepping in only when his guidance is most needed. Though his primary focus remains on his own performances, he is shaping the next generation, ensuring that the traditions he has guarded continue to thrive.”