The World at MIT: Sana Aiyar

Sana Aiyar is Professor of History at MIT. Her broad research and teaching interests lie in the regional and transnational history of South Asia and South Asian diasporas, with a particular focus on colonial and postcolonial politics and society across the Indian Ocean. Her first book, Indians in Kenya: The Politics of Diaspora (Harvard University Press, 2015), explores the politics of migration, diaspora, race, and anticolonial nationalism among South Asians in Kenya from c. 1895 to 1968. Her second book, Burma’s South Asian Past: Sacred Geographies and Political Communities (Cambridge University Press, forthcoming) recovers the shared history of Burma and India’s quest for religious and political sovereignty against colonial rule and the rise of Hindu and Buddhist nationalism Burma and India in the 1920s and 30s.

Sana Aiyar is an alumnae of St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, the University of Cambridge, and Harvard University. She was an Andrew Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at Johns Hopkins University and Assistant Professor of South Asian History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before joining MIT in 2013.