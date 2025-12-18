Doha Debates: Is the nation-state still a meaningful foundation of who we are?

In the context of the discussions on BP about the nation-states of India and Pakistan, this is a very important debate.

For more than a century, the nation-state has shaped how we organise the world, offering unity for some and division for others. In this Doha Debates Town Hall, filmed live in partnership with the Bradford Literature Festival, we ask: Where does national belonging come from? Is it defined by culture and citizenship? Or does it go beyond the nation-state? Moderated by Malika Bilal, this live debate brings together guests Shashi Tharoor, Wael Hallaq and David Engels, along with university students from Qatar Foundation’s Education City and beyond, to discuss the future of the nation-state on the same stage, in front of a live audience.