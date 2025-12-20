Nehru Was a Global Statesman and the Current Prime Minister Has a Deep Complex About That

December 20, 2025

“There is an attempt to erase Nehru from history,” said Aditya Mukherjee, a former professor of contemporary history at JNU and author of a book on Nehru. “The idea is to minimise his presence. There are text books in Rajasthan on the contemporary period that do not mention him,” he said in a podcast conversation with Sidharth Bhatia. Mukherjee said that Nehru was the antithesis of all that the Sangh Parivar stands for and he created the structure to understand communalism. In the conversation, Mukherjee lays out the many reasons why Nehru’s view of what India should be is totally against what the communalists believe in. He also points out the ways in which Mahatma Gandhi is sought to be undermined, by reducing him to be “just a pair of spectacles and a jhadu.” “The real target is Gandhiji. “He is the real enemy, he even took religion away from them.”

