Inside BJP’s centralization: Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay on Modi’s grip | SpeakEasy-Episode 3

Kabir · December 23, 2025 · No comments

In the third episode of Frontline’s SpeakEasy, independent journalist Amit Baruah is in conversation with Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, journalist and author who has closely tracked the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for decades, to unpack the political meaning behind the appointment of Nitin Nabin as BJP’s working president. Mukhopadhyay argues that Nabin’s elevation is less about organisational renewal and more about tightening the grip of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the party apparatus. He examines how the BJP has normalised a culture of diminished leadership, sidelining mass leaders in favour of low-profile figures who pose no internal challenge—mirroring the Congress’s historic collapse into personality-driven politics. The conversation ranges widely—from media’s monochromatic coverage of the BJP, the erosion of internal party democracy, and the blurring of lines between party and government, to the changing power equation between the BJP and the RSS. Mukhopadhyay traces how the RSS, once an equal ideological force, has been reduced to a subordinate partner, intervening only selectively, as seen during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brown Pundits
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x