Open Thread

Kabir · December 26, 2025

1) “How Indian media sold out|The Caravan Long View Ep 5” 

In this episode of The Caravan Longview, Hartosh Singh Bal and Sushant Singh provide an analysis of the structural decay within Indian journalism and how its inherent vulnerabilities have been weaponised for political gain. They argue that the “Godi Media” phenomenon was not an overnight accident, but the result of a pre-existing, fragile ecosystem being systematically re-engineered into a disciplined machinery for narrative management.

2) “Osman Hadi is becoming a Malcolm X for Bangladesh, influence multiplied after death” 

Bangladesh has been on the boil since the death of a prominent student activist, Osman Hadi and a core component of it has been the anti-India sentiment. But what is driving it? It is just a student leader’s death, Sheikh Hasina’s exile to India post 2024 or more? Bangladeshi political analyst Shaquat Rabbee speaks to Debdutta Chakraborty on this and more in ThePrint #Uninterrupted

3) How Buddhist nationalism in Sri Lanka and Myanmar shatters the global myth of Buddhism as peaceful 

How did a religion symbolised by its guiding tenet of non-ahimsa or non-violence see a shift where the monks ended up picking swords in pursuit of a nationalist identity across South and South East Asia? Author & journalist Sonia Faleiro discusses this and more in ThePrint #SoftCover, where she discusses her newly released book, The Robe and the Sword with Debdutta Chakraborty

4) Aamer Rahman on “Reverse Racism” 

 

Published by Kabir

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

Kabir
Author
Kabir
7 hours ago

“The war on Christians in India”
By Azad Essa

https://azadessa.substack.com/p/the-war-on-christians-in-india

“Paradise Lost: Kashmir, orientalism, and the politics of belonging”

By Maheen Azmat

https://www.dawn.com/news/1962813/paradise-lost-kashmir-orientalism-and-the-politics-of-belonging

Ace of spades
Ace of spades
6 hours ago

The word Ahimsa means non-violence.

bombay_badshah
bombay_badshah
5 hours ago

X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
27 minutes ago
Reply to  bombay_badshah

BB – enough; pls don’t test my patience

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
5 minutes ago

Much material in this article, so no excepts. I learnt Derivatives theory from a Satyajit Das book in 1999.

Shadow Banking: unregulated financial institutions (structured investment vehicles, asset backed commercial paper issuers, securitisation structures, money market and hedge funds)

non-bank financial groups totalled around $257 trillion, growing ate 9.4 percent in 2024. In contrast, banks’ assets rose 4.7 percent to just over $191tn in 2024.

As of 2024, shadow banks total financial assets were *225 percent of Global GDP up from 150 percent* in 2008. In comparison bank assets, which have grown more slowly are 175 percent. Since 2008, hedge funds have doubled to 8 percent of GDP.

This means there is a distinct lack of appetite for measures to regulate shadow banks as that would require dealing with debt levels or changing a borrowing driven economic model.

In the *next financial crisis* , shadow banks will again exaggerate asset price falls, increase volatility, *and be a source of financial instability.*

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/satyajit-das-the-shadow-of-financial-instability.html

Brown Pundits
