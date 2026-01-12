Open Thread

Kabir · January 12, 2026 · 1 comment

1) “Dargahs Beyond Belief” by Shah Umair

2) “After Khaleda and Hasina: What lies ahead for Bangladesh and India?”

3) “Politics of History: Manu Pillai with Salil Tripathi”

4) Trump is ‘Chest Beating’ Over a Retreat| ‘The Opinions’ Podcast

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

1 Comment
formerly brown
formerly brown
54 minutes ago

https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/another-land-an-intimate-testament-to-an-interconnected-bengal-prnt/cid/2142239

jayanta sengupta citing his grand father’s memoirs, writes in telegraph india painting a picture of hindu muslim relations in east bengal as most ideal.

  1. was this the reality?
  2. was is today’s reality? is it as bad as being reported?
