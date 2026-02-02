Israel: Ongoing Genocide now Concentration Camps

Israels Genocide in Gaza is the Greatest Crime of this Century.

Israel has cleared land in southern Gaza for the construction of a tightly surveilled concentration camp for Palestinians in preparation for their displacement from the strip, Reuters reported on 28 January, citing a retired Israeli general who advises the military.

Retired reservist Brigadier-General Amir Avivi told the news agency in an interview that the camp would be built in an area of Rafah that has been destroyed by Israeli bombing and the ruins cleared by bulldozers. “Avivi said the camp would be used to house Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt, as well as those who wish to stay,” Reuters wrote. Avivi’s comments come as Israel prepares for a “limited reopening” of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt as part of US President Trump’s 20-point plan for the strip.

Reuters reported earlier this month that “Israel wants to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than are allowed in.” Immediately after the start of Israel’s bombing and invasion of Gaza in October 2023, Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence proposed expelling Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians under the guise of humanitarian concerns.

Since then, Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza, ensuring that the strip becomes uninhabitable and giving Palestinians little choice but to abandon their destroyed homes and exit to Egypt and beyond if allowed.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir advocate annexing Gaza to establish settlements for Jewish Israelis on confiscated Palestinian land.

Brigadier-General Avivi said that currently, “There are no Gazans, almost at all, in Rafah,” which has remained under complete Israeli control following the ceasefire that took effect in October.

Most Palestinians in Gaza have been forced into the roughly 47 percent of Gaza territory not under direct Israeli control, where they mostly live in makeshift tents amid horrific conditions and cold winter rains. Avivi added that Israel’s military was preparing for a new military offensive, including relaunching attacks on Gaza City, under the pretext of disarming Hamas.

Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed more than 480 Palestinians in Gaza, while at least 71,000 have been killed by Israel since the start of the genocide, according to health authorities in Gaza. However, other estimates of the death toll suggest hundreds of thousands of Palestinians may have been killed.

According to the National Committee for Missing Persons, “more than 10,000 Palestinians remain entombed under the rubble of Gaza, decomposing in silence, lost and without identity.”

Unhappily despite Israels Crimes against Humanity, there are many who continue to support amd endorse Israel Genocide against Palestinians. Mainly Religious Christian Sects like Evangelicals. There is even a breakaway Muslim Sect that has been banished from Iran and now has its Holy Sites in Israel and supports Israel



Update as of Jan 31st 2026

Israel is bombing the tents of displaced people today in Gaza. 31 Palestinian civilians killed since dawn today. (Jan 31st 2026)

Families burned alive in tents. Homes turned into graves.Civilians targeted in the streets.The “ceasefire” is a lie.

Israel is erasing Gaza — family by family.

In other news, Israeli Spyware is Being Used By ICE

ICE obtains access to Paragon Solutions Israeli-made spyware that can hack phones and encrypted apps. The app is one of the most powerful stealth cyber-weapons ever created – which was produced outside the US – is now in the hands of an agency Paragon Solution that has repeatedly been accused by civil and human rights groups of violating people’s due process rights. According to the Financial Times, discovery of Pegasus in the phones of associates of Jamal Khashoggi the assasinated Saudi Journalist

Spyware makers like Paragon and NSO have said their products are intended to be used to prevent crime and terrorist attacks. But both companies’ software has been used in the past to target innocent people, including individuals who have been perceived to be government enemies

“Invasive, secret hacking power is corrupting.

John Scott-Railton, a senior research at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, who is one of the world’s leading experts on cases in which spyware like Graphite has been abused by governments, said in a statement that such tools “were designed for dictatorships, not democracies built on liberty and protection of individual rights”.



