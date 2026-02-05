Open Thread

1) “Bollywood Is Used As An Instrument of Oppression”: Filmmaker Arfat Sheikh Is Reclaiming Kashmir’s Stories
(Note: February 5 is Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is an official national holiday in Pakistan)
2) 5 Pakistanis Every Indian Loves (including Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam)
3) The Art of Iranian Resistance
Kabir
I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024).
Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB
