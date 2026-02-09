Open Thread: the Epstein Files

the Epstein files are really very very disturbing.. i mean #nowords..
Browns tend to focus on internecine Indo-Pak conflicts instead of the real news alas.
Have you read this: https://www.mtracey.net/p/i-found-the-real-epstein-coverup?
Virginia Roberts Giuffre is not just another interchangeable “victim.” She was the very genesis of all the most outlandish theories that have come to be so widely believed about Epstein: the mass-scale “child-sex trafficking,”
Look like Michael Tracey is attempting to dismiss the Epstein pedophilia story by questioning Virginia Giuffre credibility. All other evidence is ignored. This case for dismissal of the Epstein might have been stronger if Tracey was able to question the credibility of at least two other victims.
So a big D fail in my opinion
yes I agree