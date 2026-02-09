Open Thread: the Epstein Files

X.T.M · February 9, 2026 · 3 comments

the Epstein files are really very very disturbing.. i mean #nowords..

Browns tend to focus on internecine Indo-Pak conflicts instead of the real news alas.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pandit Brown
Pandit Brown
4 hours ago

Have you read this: https://www.mtracey.net/p/i-found-the-real-epstein-coverup?

0
Reply
sbarrkum
sbarrkum
2 hours ago
Reply to  Pandit Brown

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is not just another interchangeable “victim.” She was the very genesis of all the most outlandish theories that have come to be so widely believed about Epstein: the mass-scale “child-sex trafficking,”

Look like Michael Tracey is attempting to dismiss the Epstein pedophilia story by questioning Virginia Giuffre credibility. All other evidence is ignored. This case for dismissal of the Epstein might have been stronger if Tracey was able to question the credibility of at least two other victims.

So a big D fail in my opinion

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
1 minute ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

yes I agree

0
Reply
Brown Pundits
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x