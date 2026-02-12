Former Baloch Chief Minister resigns and says separation is only option

Akthar Mengal, former Balochistan Chief Minister has resigned from Pakistan’s ‘parliament’ and in the video below delivers a shocking speech.
Some highlights:
- He points out that Balochistan was an independent state until March 1948 and Jinnah’s signed ‘agreement for the Baloch to join Pakistan has never been honored.
- Laments that Pakistan has always falsified history.
- Asserts that the situation in Balochistan has gone way past the point of no return.
- Quotes the 1970 Bangladesh slogan of “Idhar hum udhar tum” and advises Pakistanis and “Punjab” to raise it again.
There’s a lot more in the speech, but TL;DR – when even the comprador politicians that have historically collaborated with the Pakistani state are openly giving such speeches, the territorial integrity of Pakistan as it sees itself, is questionable, at a minimum.
Is there precedent for this? Why is there suddenly so much emboldened and open discussion of Baloch secessionist sentiment in Pakistan?
Why haven’t the …infamous black vigos swung into action?