Former Baloch Chief Minister resigns and says separation is only option

Akthar Mengal, former Balochistan Chief Minister has resigned from Pakistan’s ‘parliament’ and in the video below delivers a shocking speech.

Some highlights:

He points out that Balochistan was an independent state until March 1948 and Jinnah’s signed ‘agreement for the Baloch to join Pakistan has never been honored.

Laments that Pakistan has always falsified history.

Asserts that the situation in Balochistan has gone way past the point of no return.

Quotes the 1970 Bangladesh slogan of “Idhar hum udhar tum” and advises Pakistanis and “Punjab” to raise it again.

There’s a lot more in the speech, but TL;DR – when even the comprador politicians that have historically collaborated with the Pakistani state are openly giving such speeches, the territorial integrity of Pakistan as it sees itself, is questionable, at a minimum.