“Very Worried” India’s Giving a Lot More to US Than It’s Getting in Trade Joint Statement

One of India’s most highly regarded trade experts, Ajay Srivastava, the Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, says he’s “very worried” that the India-US joint statement, which outlines the framework for the interim trade agreement, suggests that India is giving a lot more than it is getting from the United States.

In this interview, Mr. Srivastava discusses in some detail serious concerns raised by the India-US joint statement of February 6th, which outlines the framework for the India-US trade agreement, but which haven’t got the attention they have deserve. You won’t find these issues raised in many of the newspapers or any of the television channels. Yet they are very much part of the trade deal and an important concern. They are potentially disturbing and worrying. I, therefore, suggest you watch this interview to find out the full truth.