Pakistan – The sick man of the Indian Subcontinent

So the UN releases the HDI figures every year and they released the one for 2023 last year.

https://hdr.undp.org/data-center/human-development-index

Global Data Lab is an organization which uses this data to build a dataset of subnational HDI along with other information.

https://globaldatalab.org/

The most striking thing about this map is the only place you can make out the international border clearly is the India-Pakistan border. All of the other borders you won’t be able to tell if you didn’t know where they were before – India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, Afghanistan-Pakistan.

Pakistan already has the lowest HDI in the subcontinent (Afghanistan is not really a part). The only country with an HDI below 0.6 and classified as “low” HDI by the UN.

SL – 0.776

Bhutan – 0.698

India – 0.685

Bangladesh – 0.685

Nepal – 0.622

Pakistan – 0.544

Even per capita income wise they lag behind everyone bar Nepal who will surpass them by the end of this decade.

https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/PPPPC@WEO/PAK/NPL

So Pakistan in 10-15 years will be left behind by the rest of the subcontinent completely.

In fact, because Pakistan’s economy is such a basketcase compared to the rest and spoiling the growth data, the World Bank has removed Pakistan from “South Asia” and put them in “MENAP”.

https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/region/mena

https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/region/sar

Another thing is not only is Pakistan getting left behind by the rest of the subcontinent, many sub-saharan African countries are leaving it behind too due to the rapid economic growth they are having.

HDI of some SSA countries relative to Pakistan

GDP pci of some SSA countries relative to Pakistan