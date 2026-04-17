Prominent lawyer Raza Kazim passes away at 96

More importantly (for me) Raza developed the “Sagar Veena”–a plucked string instrument. His daughter, Noor Zehra Kazim, is the foremost exponent of this instrument. His grandson, Rakae Jamil (a personal friend of mine) is a sitarist who trained at the Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta.

From DAWN:

Raza Kazim, a distinguished lawyer, philosopher, and founder of the Sanjan Nagar Institute of Philosophy and Arts, passed away on Thursday. He was 96.

He was born on Jan 13, 1930, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Widely regarded as a political activist, philosopher and inventor, the deceased was a part of the Indian Congress movement and subsequently became involved with the Muslim League working for an independent Pakistan.

He later became a member of the Pakistan Communist Party and was a general secretary of the Pakistan Trade Union Federation and the Democratic Students Federation president.

He withdrew from politics in 1951 due to ideological differences and entered the legal profession in 1953.

As an activist, he raised his voice against authoritarian rule and was imprisoned on trumped-up charges of waging war against the state during the regimes of Gen Ayub Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Gen Ziaul Haq.