Passive Aggression is bullying

Just a short note on passive aggression. I really didn’t want to do this but having been forced to call out passive aggression directed towards me multiple times now–from a commenter who shall remain nameless– I feel it is worthwhile to provide a definition of the phenomenon.

According to Wikipedia, passive aggressive personality disorder:

can be described as a personality trait marked by a pervasive pattern of negative attitudes and characterized by passive, sometimes obstructionist resistance to complying with expectations in interpersonal or occupational situations. This includes behaviors such as condescension, belittling, snubbing, subtly insulting insinuations, contrarianism, etc….

Passive aggression is a form of bullying–particularly when the person concerned has repeatedly been asked to desist from this behavior.

I also want to take this opportunity to–once and for all– clarify the way I moderate my posts. Anti-Pakistan commentary is an absolute red line. I am not going to belabor here what “anti-Pakistan” entails but suffice it to say I know it when I see it. Since these are my posts, there is no court of appeal beyond my subjective judgement. Generally, if you can make your point without insulting the Pakistan Army or the Field Marshal, you are on safe ground.

The word “Islamist” is considered a slur–particularly when used towards me– and is an absolute red line. I do not tolerate people getting personal with me or questioning my center-left credentials.

In general, any arguments made that are neither anti-Pakistan nor personal attacks are acceptable and will be engaged with respectfully. I have no problems with people expressing views that I disagree with as long as that expression is done in a civilized manner.

Finally, if your views go against the academic consensus on any subject, be prepared to have them challenged on those grounds. It is preferable to cite your sources whenever possible.