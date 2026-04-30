A secular state does not allow a minority place of worship to be destroyed

In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion of the destruction of the Babri Masjid. Predictably, the “Saffroniate” has argued that while the mob destruction of the mosque was wrong, the decision to build a Ram Temple on the site of the mosque is justified.

This post will serve as a brief rebuttal to this argument. India is a constitutionally secular state. In a constitutionally secular state, there is absolutely no excuse for destroying a minority place of worship–no matter what the circumstances. This is a red line that must never be crossed. While Babri may not be equivalent to Notre Dame–I am personally agnostic about this argument– there is no excuse for even one mosque to be destroyed in a secular state. The decision to build a Ram Temple where the mosque used to be is a post-facto justification of the mob destruction of the minority place of worship.

The argument has been made that India instituted a new piece of legislation–the Places of Worship Act– in order to make sure that such an incident doesn’t take place again. The question was asked if Pakistan has instituted similar legislation.

In my opinion, this is a disingenuous argument. Comparing a constitutionally secular state to an Islamic Republic is intellectually untenable. While I do not believe that even an Islamic Republic should allow minority places of worship to be destroyed–and minority places of worship such as the Jain Mandir in Lahore were destroyed as revenge for the destruction of Babri– one cannot criticize Pakistan for not upholding the principles of secularism since we have never claimed to be a secular state. We are an Islamic Republic and we are absolutely open about it.

Lastly, I have no problem with Indians wanting to claim to be the successor state of the Mughal Empire. However, Indians must also allow Pakistanis to assert this same claim. As mentioned multiple times on BP, Lahore was the capital of the Empire for a number of years. The city contains Mughal sites such as the Shahi Kila (Lahore Fort), Badshahi Masjid, Shalimar Bagh, Jahangir’s Tomb etc. So it is intellectually untenable to deny Pakistan’s Mughal heritage.

Additionally, one cannot claim the Mughals while simultaneously villianizing them. Many BJP politicians have pejoratively referred to Muslims as “Babur ki aulaad” (Babur’s children). This doesn’t suggest great respect for the dynasty. It is hypocritical for India’s Prime Ministers to give their Independence Day speeches from the Lal Kila (Red Fort), which is essentially a Muslim palace. Surely, this speech can be given from Nagpur?