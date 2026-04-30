“Bad Gays: Qutbuddin Mubarak Shah” (Kabir’s Open Thread)

This is not exactly current events but in the spirit of discussing Indian History:

The podcast “Bad Gays” which defines itself as a “podcast about evil and complicated queers in history” did an episode a while back about Qutbuddin Mubarak Shah, who was the son of Alauddin Khalji (of “Padmavat” fame). IIRC, this was the only time the podcast has featured a South Asian figure.

They also have a book called Bad Gays: A Homosexual History (Verso 2022).

On Qutbuddin Mubarak Shah, they write:

If you have to take an beautiful enslaved convert boy from another province to become your lover, and then you fall hopelessly in love with him, and then promote him and he attains great power, do be aware than he might actually want to take your throne.” Somehow, this extremely specific lesson was forgotten by two generations of rulers. Join us in a trip back to the court of 1300s Delhi for a story of love, lust, intrigue, revolution, and, in the words of a historian of the time, “the results of pampering young men and catamites.

The episode can be listened to here:

https://badgayspod.com/episode-archive/s7e08-qutbuddin-mubarak-shah

2) Since we were recently discussing gender in Pakistan, this is relevant:

Why Do We Keep Casting Young Girls in Adult Roles in Dramas?

By Iqra Shagufta Cheema