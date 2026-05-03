I learned about the South Asian Symphony Orchestra today–an organization which I had been previously unaware of. I thought I’d share it here since it is a rare example of positivity in the region.

The organization’s website explains the aim of the organization as follows:

The aim of the South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASF) is to promote greater cultural integration for the cause of peace in our region of South Asia, through the medium of music and the creation of a South Asian Symphony Orchestra. The inspiration has come from Ambassador Nirupama Menon Rao’s years in diplomacy and what she saw as a felt need for providing a platform to promote more dialogue, cultural synergy, and friendly understanding among the youth of the eight countries in South Asia, including India.

The website goes on to answer the question of “Why South Asia?”:

Why South Asia, you may ask. South Asia has often been defined as just India and Pakistan, but the history of the region is much more nuanced and incredibly vibrant. South Asia extends from Afghanistan, through Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, through India, Sri Lanka, and to the Maldives. Nationalism has trumped regionalism in this space. We would like our Orchestra to point the way to recognition of the fact that South Asia is in many ways an integer, bound more together by our commonalities than our differences. To quote the famous words of Ambassador Vijayalakshmi Pandit, before the United Nations, “Let us sweat in peace, not bleed in war”.

I do find it kind of ironic that the music that is being used to promote peace is Western classical music rather than the systems of classical music indigenous to South Asia–such as Hindustani or Carnatic classical music.

I will end this post by linking to a piece I had written called “In Defense of ‘South Asia'” (which was earlier published on BP).