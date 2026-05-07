Just some general thoughts about India-Pakistan pop culture and future trends.

There were some comments in the recent discussions that caught my eye. One was about Pakistanis no longer using memes from recent Indian movies as well as another about Indian soaps being cheesy and badly made. Both are opinions I broadly agree with but there is a certain element that is being missed in such discussions.

Maybe due to the age of the commenters or maybe due to Pakistan not having equivalents, one thing was completely skipped: the rise of Indian streaming.

Due to rising incomes and internet penetration/quality, there has been a deluge of streaming platforms and shows all across India. These include American platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as dozens of local Indian platforms – JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv etc. Quality of these shows vary, as with everything but freed from the restrictions of TV censorship laws, these shows on an average do tend to be more transgressive and experimental, tackling topics/themes which would simply not find a place in normal cable TV. Also because these are usually seasons of a few episodes rather than a “daily” soap, they tend to be technically of a higher quality. The discerning urban/elite Indian demographic with access to American/global pop culture are the primary audience of these shows.

In a way, memes from these shows are now far more commonplace than memes from movies. And I have seen Pakistanis use these memes along with the memes from older 00s movies (mostly Akshay Khanna comedies). Tbf, even Indians don’t particularly use memes from modern movies. The Pakistani internet does seem to be influenced by the larger Indian internet, adopting trends wholesale (I even saw a Babar Azam edit with music from the second Dhurandhar movie).

As far as Pakistani dramas are concerned, I haven’t watched any nor do I know anyone in my circle who has (and there is a big north Indian contingent). From whatever clips I have seen and what I have heard about them, I assume they are slightly more polished versions of the Indian saas-bahu serial. So I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a niche for Pakistani dramas amongst the peoples who watch said saas-bahu serials in India. As mentioned above, the more urban/elite class tend to prefer the more “sophisticated” fare on streaming or American/Korean/international shows and don’t particularly care about such daily soaps.

But this leads to an interesting observation. As India becomes richer and liberalizes further, the “desi” values which act as a common thread between both groups of people change. We have seen many disagreements in the comments section of this very site between Indians (living in India) and Pakistanis (living abroad) about liberal values – especially ones regarding female autonomy and the role of religion.

We can also see it in cricket where the Indian cricketers have started to become more like “global” athletes with their tattoos and their model/actress wives/girlfriends. Pakistani cricketers meanwhile very much feel like “good boys” and even the desi swag of Akram/Akhtar has been expunged by the Inzamam tableeghi era.

This could mean that the demographic for Pakistani dramas in India shrink as people get more liberal/”westernized”. Not because the dramas are objectively bad, but simply because the themes/topics will not be topical anymore. I have mentioned about Joyland before so let me elaborate my experience with it further. After it got banned in Pakistan, I was very eager to watch it as I was expecting it to be this transgressive edgy piece of work. I was disappointed to see that it was a very slow, completely inoffensive drama, hardly befitting a ban. Technically it was good but I found the core “halka”. Transgressive in a Pakistani context is not transgressive in an Indian context. Sacred Games way back in 2016 actually had a trans character fully topless with a prosthetic penis attached. And Sacred Games isn’t even particularly some “art” show. It is very much a more refined take on Masala Bollywood with extra violence and sex. As an aside, that actress was a cis Muslim woman – Kubbra Sait, affirming a comment I made about how much Muslims can express themselves in India vis a vis Pakistan, especially women.

But then the reverse is also true. Indian content becoming more violent, more sexualized, more “westernized” and more “ideological” will turn off the more conservative Pakistani masses. If Pakistanis are unable to tolerate the “poison of feminism” in Pakistani dramas (which I would assume is very milquetoast or “halka” feminism to be even made in the first place) then I don’t think they will be able to handle Indian shows which push the envelop even further.

A glance at the Netflix statistics for Pakistan shows Indian content prevalent in both movies and shows.

One can see the much hated Dhurandhar still in the top 10

But then again Netflix is very much the preserve of the elite in Pakistan and hasn’t really penetrated as far as it has in India (which has a 40-100x subscriber difference). So there is a desire for Indian streaming content amongst the Pakistani elite. And it makes sense – they get very well crafted “desi” narratives which push the envelop and appeal to their sensibilities far more compared to the toned down “over-the-top/cheesy” stuff made for the masses.

But then I don’t see the appeal of Made in Heaven or Animal amongst the general Pakistani masses.

So Indian shows/movies in Pakistan in the coming years might transform from “norm” to “niche”. Pakistani shows in India might transform from “niche” to “nothing”.