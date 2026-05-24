Deepa Mehta as Auteur

Continuing on from my essay on Indiana Jones and Bride and Prejudice, I am sharing another essay related to film. This piece was originally written for an Intro to Film Studies course at George Washington University. I am sharing it here since it is related to South Asia and makes the case that Deepa Mehta is an auteur.

In his 1954 essay “A Certain Tendency in French cinema”, the founder of auteur theory, French filmmaker Francois Truffaut, argued passionately against the “Tradition of Quality” which privileged the work of the screenwriter who created adaptations of literary works. Truffaut believed that films should reflect the creative vision of the director, as if he or she were the primary author, or auteur. In his view, all good directors have such a distinctive style or consistent theme that their influence is unmistakable in the body of their work.

Traffaut’s theory was popularized in the United States by Andrew Sarris. In his article “Notes on the Auteur Theory in 1962”, Sarris proposed a sort of scientific definition of the auteur. He compared his three criteria to a set of three concentric circles. The outermost circle corresponds to technical capability, the middle circle to personality and the innermost circle to interior meaning or “elan of the soul”. In Sarris’s view, it is only when a director’s work satisfies all three criteria that he or she can be considered an auteur. This theory was critiqued by film critic Pauline Kael in her essay “Circles and Squares.” Kael disputed the notion that the great director must be technically competent. She also criticized the concept of “elan of the soul” arguing that it was mere mystical mumbo jumbo.

In this essay, I will discuss the work of the Indian-Canadian director Deepa Mehta in the context of Sarris’s definition of the auteur and its criticism by Kael. I will draw my examples from Mehta’s “Elements Trilogy”, which consists of the films Fire (1996), Earth (1998) and Water (2005). All three of these films were both written and directed by Mehta and reveal her substantial influence on the work. They also deal with similar themes, depicting various moments in Indian history and focusing on oppressed groups and on women’s issues. In all three films, one can sense that Mehta is clearly aligned with the oppressed.

Fire, the first film in the trilogy, is set in contemporary India. It revolves around two sisters-in-law, Sita (Nandita Das) and Radha (Shabana Azmi) who are trapped in loveless marriages and who find comfort in a sexual relationship with each other. Through this story, the film explores themes of gender relations and homosexuality. It also explores the exploitative power of tradition. Many allusions are made to Hindu tradition. For example, both protagonists are named after Hindu goddesses: Sita, the wife of Rama, and Radha, the beloved of Krishna. The title of the film also refers to the story of Sita, who after her kidnapping by the demon Ravana, was made to walk through a fire by her husband in order to prove her chastity. Because of these subversive themes, the film was temporarily banned in India on the grounds that it denigrated Indian culture.

While Fire focused on gender relations and on sexuality, Earth (1998) focuses on religious tensions and on communalism. Based on Bapsi Sidhwa’s novel Ice Candy Man, the film is set in Lahore before and during the Partition of British India in 1947. The film focuses on the pre-partition religious and ethnic harmony contrasted with the rising violence and tensions as Partition approaches. Once again, the victimization of women is emphasized. The protagonist’s nanny or “ayah” (Nandita Das) is admired by all the men in her circle, both Hindu and Muslim. She falls in love with the Muslim Hassan, the masseur. However, after Partition she is raped and forced into prostitution by the Muslim Ice-Candy Man, who is a rejected suitor. Thus, Mehta foregrounds the dangers of religious communalism and the exploitation of women during times of conflict.

The final film in the trilogy, Water, focuses on religious oppression. The plot revolves around a group of women who live in a widow’s ashram. According to orthodox Hindu traditions, when a woman’s husband dies, she must resign herself to an extremely ascetic life. As the protagonist, a young child bride named Chuiya, is told by an older widow “When your husband dies, half of you dies as well”. Much of the conflict in the film revolves around the fact that Chuiya is not allowed to be a child because she is forced to conform to these extremely ascetic traditions. Additionally, another young widow, Kalyani, is being exploited and forced into prostitution by the head of the ashram. The film shows how hypocrisy and superstition can destroy people’s lives in the name of religion.

Mehta would certainly be considered an auteur by Sarris’s standards. Her films are put together clearly and coherently, satisfying his first premise of “technical capability”. Additionally, her films have recurrent characteristics of style and theme, making them immediately recognizable as the work of the same director, satisfying his second premise of “personality”. The final premise, “interior meaning” or “elan of the soul” is harder to pin down, but according to Kael, it doesn’t really mean anything anyway. Kael would certainly have appreciated the fact that Mehta both writes and directs her films, which Kael believed gives a director a much better chance of creating great art than directing someone else’s screenplay. While Sarris believed that interior meaning is exhibited through the tension between the director and his material, Kael believes that the highest artistic attribute is the organic unity of the work. This criteria is certainly fulfilled in the work of Deepa Mehta.

In conclusion, Mehta is an auteur by any definition. She satisfies Truffaut’s criteria of engaging consistently with similar themes. Additionally, her body of work reveals recurrent stylistic characteristics, satisfying Sarris’s notion of “personality”. Finally, she satisfies Kael’s notion of the writer-director as the creator of artistic unity.