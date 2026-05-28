On Moderation

A short clarification, since we prefer not to live in the comments.
What we want is incisive moderation, not broad-brush moderation. We would rather lift out a single offending line than close a thread, and edit a sentence than remove a person. But incision needs a hand we do not always have. We cannot read every comment as it lands, and from outside a thread we often cannot tell which line crossed which boundary. That is where the Authors and Commentariat come in. Flag it with precision, in an email (as BB does) and we can act with precision.
For the avoidance of doubt, the house rests on three things:
We centre innocent life, in every direction and in all circumstance. That is the floor and it does not move.
We do not host the personally abusive or the gratuitously offensive. Argument is welcome. Contempt for a person, or for a people, is not.
We keep the free-speech boundary as wide as we can afford. We try to err as much as possible on the side of free-speech but there will be limits.
Two notes on those. They are a compass, not a charter: we hold them firmly, apply judgement, and keep the discretion any editor must. And we expect to be schooled as RNJ has done just now. This community has shaped the house before and will again, and we would rather be corrected by it than harden against it.
We make allowances too. People arrive at these subjects carrying grief, and grief is loud. We extend that latitude on every side and ask the same in return.
What we do not accept is that this place must be a shouting match or a team sport, a permanent India–Pakistan cage match with the commentariat sorted into corners (we have classified them into teams but even so there must be good sportsmanship).
We know the contest is part of why people come, and we find real worth in it when it is argued rather than thrown.
Sapan News, 3 Quarks Daily and Juggernaut keep the calmer rooms of the Brown internet. Alas we took the harder one. We sit in the burning fissure between India and Pakistan, the thorniest trauma the subcontinent has, thus we may let cooler heads prevail at all times.
“We do not host the personally abusive”– Calling my career a “grift” is not on. Saying that one’s child can write better papers than me is not on.
RNJ is not an innocent party.
I have proposed a “ceasefire” multiple times. He shouldn’t reply to me and I will not reply to him.
I am all for “good sportsmanship” but this must apply to the “Saffroniate” as well.
“Dont start nothin, won’t be nothin”.
Belittling my “intellectual capability”, calling me an IT coolie, denigrating my English – and then when you get insults in return, feign being wounded.
“He started it” is kindergarten behavior.
For the record, you started it with “taqqiya”. A non-Muslim using this word for a Muslim is unforgivable.
I despise you. There is no one I hate more than an anti-Pakistan person.
I hold the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to be absolutely sacred.
my suggestion to the two of you is to have a cold peace.
steer clear of each; BB to his credit has steered clear of Kabir and vice versa.
also everyone should use the emails (BB does that very very well); many egregious comments get removed before they are even picked up.
the point is that both parties have to reflect if they want BP to be a never ending shouting match or something more than that.
also presumably everyone understands that people are going to have different perspectives (Pakistanis will think one way, Indians will think another). so everyone has to find a way to live with one another.
Thank you. I have repeatedly asked RNJ to cease and desist from responding to me.
I don’t have the time or the inclination to send constant emails.
I have noticed that anti Pakistan rhetoric is often allowed to stand. I won’t belabor this but the pattern is clear.
For the record, I have no issue with people disagreeing with me if they do it without being disagreeable. For example, I disagree with Calvin and girmit often. Yet, they don’t resort to personal animus.
avoid each other where you can; if you spot sub-tweets then you do need to email them in.
I will ignore him completely. As far as I’m concerned, he’s persona non grata. He doesn’t exist. I’ve found that bullies lose all power when deprived of oxygen.
I don’t have the time to send emails complaining.
If needed, I will write a post in rebuttal.