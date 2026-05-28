On Moderation

A short clarification, since we prefer not to live in the comments.

What we want is incisive moderation, not broad-brush moderation. We would rather lift out a single offending line than close a thread, and edit a sentence than remove a person. But incision needs a hand we do not always have. We cannot read every comment as it lands, and from outside a thread we often cannot tell which line crossed which boundary. That is where the Authors and Commentariat come in. Flag it with precision, in an email (as BB does) and we can act with precision.

For the avoidance of doubt, the house rests on three things:

We centre innocent life, in every direction and in all circumstance. That is the floor and it does not move.

We do not host the personally abusive or the gratuitously offensive. Argument is welcome. Contempt for a person, or for a people, is not.

We keep the free-speech boundary as wide as we can afford. We try to err as much as possible on the side of free-speech but there will be limits.

Two notes on those. They are a compass, not a charter: we hold them firmly, apply judgement, and keep the discretion any editor must. And we expect to be schooled as RNJ has done just now. This community has shaped the house before and will again, and we would rather be corrected by it than harden against it.

We make allowances too. People arrive at these subjects carrying grief, and grief is loud. We extend that latitude on every side and ask the same in return.

What we do not accept is that this place must be a shouting match or a team sport, a permanent India–Pakistan cage match with the commentariat sorted into corners (we have classified them into teams but even so there must be good sportsmanship).

We know the contest is part of why people come, and we find real worth in it when it is argued rather than thrown.

Sapan News, 3 Quarks Daily and Juggernaut keep the calmer rooms of the Brown internet. Alas we took the harder one. We sit in the burning fissure between India and Pakistan, the thorniest trauma the subcontinent has, thus we may let cooler heads prevail at all times.