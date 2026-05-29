On BP: A Diagnosis

First of all, I want to thank X.T.M for enforcing a “ceasefire” between myself, BB and RNJ. I really do think it is better for the mental health of everyone concerned to not indulge in these “low-signal” exchanges which are mostly just personal acrimony. Insulting someone’s career as “grift” for example or posting a picture of the Netanyahus at the Taj are not adding anything to the discussion and only serve to trigger the other party.
I would be open to revisiting this “ceasefire” after a certain period (a few weeks or months) provided the people concerned learn how to debate without being disagreeable. However, for now, it is best to limit interaction.
With that preamble out of the way, I want to turn to the main topic of this post: A diagnosis of what BP is or isn’t. I am including the (somewhat tongue-in-cheek) song “A Diagnosis” from the TV Show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to illustrate the importance of obtaining a correct diagnosis. Before one can prescribe a cure, one has to first understand what the problem is. This post is my attempt to do so. It is inherently subjective and of course there is room for respectful disagreement.
First of all, BP is NOT an intellectual forum. This may be the aspiration but this cannot be said to presently be the case. An intellectual forum–such as 3QuarksDaily— is one that covers various topics such as Literature, Philosophy, Art, Science etc. This is absolutely not happening at BP. I have posted several book reviews and articles on Hindustani music as well as translations from the Urdu. These have not been picked up. I’m OK with acknowledging that that is not particularly what the audience is interested in and adjusting accordingly. But then it is important to be clear about what the audience is interested in.
As an aside, I will note that when Razib was actively involved, BP was much more of an intellectual forum. Along with his specialty of genetics, there were posts about History–and not just “Brown” history but world history in general. And I say this as someone who didn’t particularly like Razib as a person (the feeling was mutual).
In my opinion–and of course this is subjective– what BP is now is a forum for India-Pakistan contestation. There are clearly two teams: The “Saffroniate” and The “Crescentiate” who are at each other’s throats. Allegiances mostly break down along national and religious lines though I will note that I don’t always agree with Q and EK and have put that disagreement on record when necessary.
One can see that the threads which get 100 or 200 comments are those which allow these two teams room to air their grievances against each other’s countries. Many of those comments are frankly “low signal”. I will admit that I have contributed to that phenomenon.
To BP’s credit, it is one of the few forums where Indians and Pakistanis are at least engaging with each other. It’s fine for BP to be a forum specializing in the geopolitics and history of South Asia. All I’m advocating is that we be clear about what the aims of the forum are.
It is also worth noting that most of the “debates” that occur on this site are not new. One can go back and look at the archives from the peak “Razib era” (let’s say 2019-2020). Anyone who does this exercise will see that the discussions were about the Mughals, Hindutva, Pakistan, Kashmir, Partition etc. Many of the positions being stated now were being stated then. As an example, my own first piece on this forum dates from 2018 and is a review of Shamsur Rahman Faruqi’s The Sun that Rose from the Earth.
It’s true that many of these topics remain open wounds for South Asians and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t be discussed. But they should be kept in proportion.
Finally, there are other countries in South Asia besides India and Pakistan. BP doesn’t discuss developments in Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka as much as those countries deserve.
I would welcome respectful discussion about alternative visions for BP.
Your Welcome and this is a good post, thank you for writing it.
BP is not a paid publication. We have no subscription model, no commissioning budget, and no editorial mandate. That makes us highly reader-sensitive and commenter-sensitive.
We do not push the geopolitical threads to the top of the dashboard. The audience does. When a fresh post on West Bengal demography or the Indus aquifer pulls 90 to 140 comments and a reposted book review pulls six, that is the readership voting. An unpaid forum lives by what its readers actually open.
The Month of May’s posts bear this out that yes, several top threads are contestation: the open threads on Pakistan, the El Khawaja open thread, the election commentary. But a substantial share of the most-commented pieces this month have been substantively intellectual.
Mother Indus is on Fire on climate, thermodynamics and the Indus basin pulled 139.
The Muslim Districts That Hold West Bengal Up on demography, the Hooghly, Farakka and the Siliguri corridor pulled 94.
The Long Dark Night for India’s Muslims, a civilisational analysis built around a Du Bois frame, pulled 73.
Sanam Saeed at Cannes did cultural comparative reading and pulled 60.
To clarify: I’m not upset that my posts don’t get a lot of comments.
I was making a larger point that topics like Literature, Music, etc don’t get picked up. BB posted movie reviews which also didn’t get picked up.
I agree that BP is highly “commenter-sensitive”. Perhaps it is too commenter-sensitive?
Perhaps it would be a good thing to have an editorial mandate? This has nothing to do with being paid or not. It’s simply clarity as to what the forum is about. When new people are brought on as authors, they could be “onboarded” and given some guidance as to what the mix of topics is.
I’m not criticizing you. I’m criticizing the commentariat. I’ve put this on record multiple times that certain people come here to snipe at Pakistan and don’t really add anything substantive.
For instance, what is RNJ reading? Perhaps he has thoughts on a topic–any topic– that doesn’t involve Pakistan?
If you actually go through and examine the comments on the posts you’ve highlighted a lot of them are India vs. Pakistan sniping.
Again, sheer numbers are not really my primary issue. It’s the quality of the discourse and the fact that much of what passes for “debate” is quite tedious.
Others (asides from myself) have noted that the way that these teams (“Saffroniate” and “Crescentiate’) are set up does seem to incentivize this kind of “cage match”. This is something that (surprise)I actually agree with RNJ about.
Anyway, this post was intended to provide some scope for debate so I do appreciate the pushback.
One practical thing that can be done is some kind of online survey asking readers what mix of topics they are interested in. Who knows? We might learn something surprising.
As an aside, under Razib and Omar (again not a criticism of you) there was a varied mix of topics. There was stuff about military history (which personally I was not interested in) and stuff about genetics (which again I was not interested in). But the genetics posts, in particular, drew a lot of interest.