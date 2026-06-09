Apprehension (translation from the Urdu)–Part 2

This is the final part of “Apprehension”, a translation of Bilal Minto’s short story “Andesha”. Part 1 was previously published on BP.

Farhat Auntie was pleased when the car arrived. That very day, she suggested they go out for some shopping, but Fizzu Uncle flatly refused. He said he wouldn’t leave the house except in case of dire need and she could go shopping in a rickshaw the way she always had. He said he had retired so early so he could give his full attention to study and reflection. Auntie didn’t reply because for many years she had been following Ammi’s advice to retreat whenever she heard the words ‘study’ and ‘reflect.’

But now a new problem had arisen. She had sold her jewelry to buy the car and there was no one to drive it. She couldn’t figure out what to do with it. She couldn’t even sell a car with Hala tiles. After a while she asked Fizzu Uncle why he had bought the car in the first place?

“I didn’t buy it,” he said. “You did.”

Auntie was shocked at this response but at that very moment she decided, if I am the one who bought the car then, inshallah, I will be the one to drive it. And then, you, Fazeelat Bajwa, when you find yourself paralyzed, that thing you have been saving all your money for, you will have to go to the hospital in a rickshaw.

The same day, Auntie spotted a car from a driving school parked in front of the bakery. Interpreting that as a sign from the unknown, she jotted down the number of the “Fee-Male” Driving School.

The driving school was owned by Farzana Malik. She had two cars. She taught in one while a woman she had employed gave lessons in the other. When Auntie phoned the next morning, Farzana Malik herself answered. Auntie said she wanted to learn to drive and hoped the school was open to women.

“Ha ha ha!” Farzana Malik laughed happily. “We teach both — women and men. Ha ha ha! But only I teach males. I’m afraid if I let my assistant, Rozina, do that, she might run away with one. Then where would I look for a new assistant? Ha ha ha!”

“Oh, I see,” Auntie said. “I had taken your school’s name to mean it was only for women.”

“Ha ha ha! No. We have the two ‘e’s and a dash in the middle of “Fee-Male” to indicate that we take fees from males and teach them to drive. Isn’t that funny? “Fee-Male.” Ha ha ha!”

Auntie’s heart leapt with joy at the thought that perhaps they taught women for free but that lasted only a couple of moments because, almost immediately, Farzana continued:

“But this doesn’t mean we don’t take money from women. We have just kept this funny name. Ha Ha Ha!”

Auntie was highly motivated as well as intelligent. Farzana Malik was perhaps super intelligent. So Auntie began learning rapidly and also developed a friendship with Farzana Malik.

“Your husband must be quite enlightened to let you teach driving to men,” Auntie said one day after her lesson, drinking tea in Farzana Malik’s office.

“Husband? Ha ha ha! I got rid of him.”

“Got rid of him?” Auntie said, taken aback. “I don’t understand.”

“He was vile!” Farzana said. “He pretended to marry me for love and soon began loving everyone else. Also, he barely worked. I ran the house with the income from this driving school. And look how despicable he was, telling me not to teach men. Ha ha ha! Wasn’t he despicable? I thrashed him and kicked him out.”

Auntie asked in surprise “Did you really thrash your husband or is that just a figure of speech? How could a petite woman like you beat a man?”

“I beat him well and good. With a stick. I gave my servant Barkat five hundred rupees and told him to find an occasion to put a sack on my husband’s head and tie his hands and feet. Barkat asked for a thousand rupees in case my husband complained to the police. I said he would never complain to the police that his skinny wife had thrashed him. And if he does I will give you another five hundred rupees. Ha ha ha!”

“Oh, OK,” Farhat Auntie said in shock. “So then your name, Malik, is your father’s name?”

“No, no,” she said. “Malik is that vile fellow’s name. After the divorce, I thought why go through the bother of changing names? Just let it be. What difference does it make? Wasn’t I right? Ha ha ha!”

Farzana had also been running a small restaurant for a while. It didn’t have seating but one could take away food and there was delivery as well. At the time, there were perhaps three or four restaurants of the kind in Lahore. It’s name was “Bell and Tell.” When Auntie expressed surprise at the name. Farzana said:

“It’s a unique name. Don’t you agree? Ha ha ha! That’s how I am. I surprise people. Oh, don’t be too surprised. It’s simple. You call and the bell rings, then you tell us your order. So it’s simple, right? Bell and Tell. Ha ha ha! At first, I thought of naming it “Tell and Sell,” meaning you tell the order and I sell you food. But then I thought, no, that would make me seem cheap and commercial. The truth is I am cheap and commercial. I am, am I not? Ha ha ha!”

As Auntie’s friendship with Farzana Malik blossomed, she confided the details of her relationship with Fizzu Uncle. After hearing the entire story, Farzana agreed Fizzu Uncle was vile but more than his nonsense about religion, she was angry, very angry, at how he first made Auntie sell her jewelry and then told her to go shop in a rickshaw because he wouldn’t drive her. She was angry, but also said it was just as well because that made Auntie learn driving and become friends with her. Auntie agreed that the rickshaw episode was deplorable– that was why she had decided that if Fizzu Uncle became paralyzed she wouldn’t drive him to the hospital. But for years she had been suffering the torment of not knowing what the man’s real religion was and now she was fed up of being afraid that he might someday declare his religion to be something other than Islam. It would be even more devastating if he said he had been a non-Muslim from such and such a time because that would mean she had been living in sin with a non-Muslim.

“So then, leave this Fizzu-Shizzu. Get rid of him. What’s the compulsion? Rent a room in my house and teach driving at my school. You have a car with tiles.” Farzana Malik suddenly said all this.

Auntie didn’t reply but she liked the idea and its appeal grew over time. One day she spoke of it to Ammi and said she hadn’t left Fizzu earlier because her son was young but there was no reason she shouldn’t go along with Farzana’s suggestion now. She was only fifty and if she were going to do it, she had to do it now. Another few years and it would be too late. She also said she could work at the driving school for now but Farzana was a very nice woman so it was possible she could become a partner in the restaurant or they might open another, perhaps in Model Town itself. Ammi didn’t know what to say. She couldn’t figure out what advice to offer. Not going ahead with this plan seemed to be the right advice, but why not? She couldn’t decide.

“Whatever makes you happy, Farhat,” she said finally. Then, after some thought, she added, “You’ve led one life for so many years and you’re not even happy. Your husband is selfish and vile. That apprehension about his being a non-Muslim is perpetually hanging over you, so go ahead and try this out with your new friend. But won’t your son say anything?”

“He doesn’t care much about his father. Even when he calls, he speaks only to me. And it’s not like I’m divorcing Fizzu.”

“Alright, then try it out,” Ammi said.

“It’s just that I’ll have to leave Model Town,” Auntie Farhat said sadly. “Farzana’s house is in New Muslim Town.”

Ammi nodded her head in regret. In order to reassure Auntie Farhat, she said that New Muslim Town was not all that far away and if she opened a “Bell and Tell” branch in Model Town the relationship with the neighborhood would be restored.

It meant a lot to Auntie Farhat that Ammi hadn’t opposed her taking this big step. She packed her things the very next week and left Fizzu Uncle’s house. But although she was satisfied and happy with her decision, she told Ammi it rankled that Fizzu Uncle hadn’t expressed even the slightest sadness at her leaving the house like that.

“Let him continue his search, Farhat. Damn him. Even if he had said anything, what would you have done?” Ammi said.

When Auntie moved to Farzana Malik’s house and began working at the “Fee-Male” Driving School, Farzana said they should celebrate Auntie’s taking such a courageous step. She would invite a few of her friends and Rozina from the office and Auntie could invite a couple of hers too.

The party was held the following week at Farzana Malik’s house which was now Farhat Auntie’s house too. When Ammi returned from the party, she was very pleased.

“What did you have to eat?” I asked.

“All sorts of things,” Ammi said. “Everything came from Farzana’s restaurant. Farhat seemed very happy. I think she did the right thing.”

“Did you have kebabs?” I asked.

“Yes, there were kebabs too.”

“How were they? ” I asked. “Were they better than the ones you make with onion and ginger?”

“No, they couldn’t be better than those,” Ammi said, “but they weren’t bad.”

Then Ammi told me Farhat Auntie had again whispered to her that she and Farzana might open a “Bell and Tell” branch here in Model Town one day. “If that happens,” Ammi said thoughtfully, “I think I will ask them to let me be a partner as well. I should also do something. I will sell some jewelry and buy a share.” Ammi seemed very content with Farhat Auntie’s new life and quite impressed by the prospect of her opening a restaurant. This didn’t seem right to me.

All evening, I thought about the plans Ammi had mentioned. Before going to sleep, I decided that Abba had to be told.

The next morning, Ammi was in the kitchen when I was about to leave for school, and it seemed an opportune moment.

“Abba,” I said.

“Hunh?” Abba said.

“There’s something I have found out,” I said.

“What?” he asked indifferently, glancing at the newspaper.

“About Ammi,” I said.

“What’s that?” Now he turned his face to me.

“I think Ammi has made a plan. She is about to run away from home like Farhat Auntie.”

When a look of surprise spread over Abba’s face, I was satisfied. By drawing his attention to this apprehension, I had achieved something of great significance.