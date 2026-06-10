Review: Medusa of the Roses by Navid Sinaki

Since Iran is in the news, I’m sharing this review of a novel categorized as “queer Iranian noir”.

Navid Sinaki’s debut novel Medusa of the Roses (Grove Atlantic 2024) falls into quite a rare genre: Queer Iranian Noir. Noir fiction is a subgenre of crime fiction and has been characterized by author and academic Megan Abbott as follows: “In noir, everyone is fallen, and right and wrong are not clearly defined and maybe not even attainable” (Literary Hub 2018). James M. Cain’s 1934 novel The Postman Always Rings Twice is usually identified as a classic example of the genre. Sinaki directly references this novel and even borrows some plot elements from it. In Cain’s novel, the protagonist and her lover scheme to murder her husband so they can be together. Similarly, Sinaki’s queer protagonists scheme to murder the wife of one of them.

Sinaki’s novel focuses on the relationship between Anjir and Zal, two men who have been lovers since they were teenagers. At the beginning of the story, Zal has been injured in a gaybashing incident–he was with someone other than Anjir. Shortly afterwards, he disappears and much of the novel concerns Anjir trying to locate him. Anjir also plans to get gender reassignment surgery and live as a woman–not because he has gender dysphoria but because while Iranian law punishes homosexuality with death, the government allows people to surgically transition to another gender. Before Zal’s accident, the two men came up with a plan to murder Zal’s wife. After Anjir’s gender reassignment, the two would be able to marry.

I will not go into too many plot specifics but suffice it to say that the novel falls squarely within the noir tradition: full of sex and violence and extremely bleak in tone. There are also some plot twists that I definitely didn’t see coming.

An interesting feature of the novel is the inclusion of elements of Greek and Persian mythology, particularly the allusions to Tiresias, the Greek seer who lived some years as a woman due to a curse from the goddess Hera. There are also allusions to Medusa (most obviously in the title).

Though it can be overly melodramatic at times (as is true of much noir fiction), Medusa of the Roses does an excellent job of portraying what it is like to be queer in an oppressive society such as Iran’s. I would recommend it to those interested in queer stories from parts of the world that are not usually represented in the mainstream.