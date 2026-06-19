Gender statistics in India

Normally I’m wary of India-Pakistan comparisons but since a comment was made on an earlier thread that “India is light-years ahead of Pakistan” when it comes to gender, let’s look at some objective statistics. I have no problem conceding that India is indeed ahead of Pakistan in many things. For example, India has decriminalized homosexuality (by getting rid of the British colonial Section 377). This is something that is currently unimaginable in Pakistan. Partly this is because India is a constitutionally secular state while Pakistan is an “Islamic Republic”. Islam has clear views about homosexuality which don’t need to be elaborated here.

Yet, India is by no means a Western feminist paradise. Arranged marriage remains the norm (just as it is in Pakistan). Marital rape is not a crime (just as it isn’t in Pakistan). So Indians can indeed take satisfaction in being more progressive than Pakistan but they are nowhere near Western standards.

Take the Global Gender Gap Index for example. While Pakistan is the bottom ranked country on the list (with a score of 0.567) India is ranked at 0.644. This is just above Saudi Arabia at 0.643. Meanwhile, the UK is ranked at 0.838 and the US is ranked at 0.756. Clearly, India needs to make a lot of progress to catch up with the so-called “civilized world”.

Let’s take another indicator: Dowry deaths.

A simple Google search pointed me to an August 2025 article in The Diplomat entitled “Dowry-related Violence Continues to Claim the Lives of India’s Daughters“. The author of the article is Kavita Chowdhury, an independent journalist and Adjunct Faculty at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Thus, her article is clearly not a hit piece against India written by someone inimical to India’s interests.

Ms. Chowdhury begins her article by stating that the practice of dowry has been banned in India for the last sixty years. Yet–according to official statistics–an average of twenty women die every day from dowry-related violence.

My intent in writing this piece is not at all do a hit job on India. I simply want to show that while it is easy to call Pakistan “primitive”, perhaps one would not use this word for a society or culture that one belongs to or identifies with. I stand by my argument that we should be wary of using terms such as “primitive” which have a long history of being used by colonial powers against “natives” of all kinds.

Finally, I think it is in rather bad taste for a blog dominated by men to weaponize women’s rights in order to score points against male nationalists of the “enemy” country. We would be far better placed if we understand that making progress on gender issues is a common challenge we all face.