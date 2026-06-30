Greatest South Asian Novels in English

In an attempt to change the subject from India/Pakistan sniping (side note: I find it very telling that somehow any post on BP eventually becomes a referendum on Pakistan) I am offering this list of the greatest South Asian novels written in English. The restriction to English is partly because English is the main language I read in and partly for simplicity’s sake. India alone has dozens of major languages in which Literature is produced. In order to make the list manageable, a restriction to English is necessary.

In no particular order:

1) A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth– This is one of my favorite novels not only in the category of South Asian Literature but globally.

2) Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie– Probably one of the greatest Indian novels

3) Shame by Salman Rushdie– one of the best novels written about Pakistan

4) A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry– an amazing description of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

5) Cracking India/ Ice Candy Man by Bapsi Sidhwa– A powerful depiction of Partition seen from the perspective of a 10 year old Parsi girl in Lahore. Sidhwa was one of the greatest Pakistani writers in English. She’s particularly important because she was a member of a non-Muslim minority.

6) The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid– one of the best depictions of “War on Terror” Pakistan

7) Haroon And The Sea of Stories by Salman Rushdie– This is supposedly a children’s story but it’s a great allegory about freedom of speech

8) The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy– one of the greatest Indian novels in English

9) A Case of Exploding Mangoes by Mohammad Hanif– One of the best Pakistani novels in English. Explores the death of General Zia in a helicopter crash

10) An Equal Music by Vikram Seth– This novel has nothing to do with South Asia but it’s on this list because Seth is Indian. It appealed to me primarily because I’ve been trained in Western music.

11) The Black Album by Hanif Kureishi– A great novel by a British Pakistani writer. Set in London in 1989, the story deals with the clash between liberalism and fundamentalism and the fallout of the Rushdie affair.

Bonus: My Temples, Too and River of Fire by Qurratulain Hyder– I’m breaking my own rule here since these were originally written in Urdu but Hyder herself translated them into English. Essential reading on the experience of Muslims in UP around the time of Partition.

Also see this list from “Brown History” entitled “30 South Asian Novels to Read Before You Die”

I’d be interested to hear everyone’s thoughts about any novels on this list or any other South Asian novels in English that you all would recommend.