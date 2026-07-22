What the Fields of Punjab Can Teach the Cockroaches of Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janata Party has the anger and the swarm. It needs the discipline of a langar.

By Manav Sachdeva

I have spent twenty-five years watching movements rise and die across thirty fragile countries, some crushed by force, most simply exhausted by their own disorganisation. So when I say that India already possesses, within living memory, the finest blueprint for how a righteous cause defeats an unjust state, I say it having seen the alternative up close. That blueprint was written not in a seminar room but on the Delhi border, in the winter of 2020, by farmers, overwhelmingly Punjabi, who sat down in the cold with their tractors and their langars and did not get up until the government of India repealed three laws it had sworn it would never repeal.

The Cockroach Janata Party, born of an insult, worn as a badge, and turned in weeks into a genuine reckoning with a generation’s fury, has done something remarkable already. A sitting Chief Justice’s contemptuous aside about unemployed youth as “cockroaches” and “parasites” has been converted into a swarm of millions, a hunger strike, a march on Parliament, and a set of five sharp, plainly stated demands. That is no small feat of political alchemy. But virality is not victory. A movement that has been caned on the road to Sansad, whose founder has taken a blue-ink attack on his own skin and turned it into a punchline, has proven it has courage and wit. What it has not yet proven, what almost no viral movement in India ever proves, is that it can outlast the news cycle the way the farmers did. That is the harder, less glamorous fight, and Punjab has already fought and won it once.

### Messaging: say one thing, and say it in a language everyone already believes

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha never let itself be dragged into forty simultaneous arguments. One demand, repeal all three laws, repeated with monastic discipline, month after month, interview after interview. No mission creep, no negotiating a “middle path” that would have let the government declare a face-saving compromise and disperse the cameras. CJP’s genius so far has been its name, an insult reclaimed so completely that the government’s own contempt became the movement’s recruiting poster. But a name is not a demand, and five demands are not one. Corporate media ownership, judicial overreach, electoral defection, women’s reservation, and prosecution for vote deletion are each serious. Strung together, they read like a manifesto; shouted together at a rally, they read like noise. The farmers won because “annadata,” the foodgiver, was a single, unbargainable frame a shopkeeper and a farmer could both repeat without translation. CJP needs its own equivalent: one line, about the theft of a generation’s future, that a swarm of twenty million followers can chant in unison rather than debate among themselves.

### Organisation: unity of purpose, not uniformity of temperament

Thirty-odd farm unions, from the doctrinaire Left to the devoutly Sikh to the quietly apolitical, sat under one tent and somehow never let their considerable differences become the story. That is not an accident. It is discipline, built through daily joint briefings, rotating leadership at the podium, and an iron rule that no faction would speak for the whole. A satirical movement built on Instagram and hashtags has the opposite structural problem: it is huge, leaderless in the way memes are leaderless, and vulnerable to precisely the fragmentation the state will now try to engineer, a rival “official” cockroach party, a co-opted spokesperson, a manufactured split over tactics. The lesson from Singhu and Tikri is not that everyone must agree. It is that everyone can agree to lose their individual spotlight for the sake of the collective one, and that a movement must build its own internal discipline faster than its opponents can build a wedge into it.

### Sustainability: the langar as a theory of endurance

This is where the spirit of Punjab does something no strategy memo could invent. For over a year, hundreds of thousands of people were fed, medically treated, kept warm, and entertained with kirtan and folk music, all through community effort, on the shoulder of a highway, without the state’s help and often against its will. The langar is not merely charity. It is a radical act of organisation disguised as hospitality, Punjab’s answer to the oldest problem every protest movement faces: people cannot stay angry on an empty stomach, and they cannot stay dignified in squalor. Chardi kala, that untranslatable Punjabi disposition of rising, ever-buoyant spirit even under siege, turned a protest camp into a functioning, joyful city that the government could not simply wait out, because waiting cost the farmers nothing and cost Delhi its patience instead. A hunger strike at Jantar Mantar is a powerful image, but images fade in a week. CJP needs its own langar, a way of physically sustaining its supporters through months, not days, so that the swarm does not need to keep re-forming from scratch after every viral peak.

### Winning: refuse the provocation, hold the moral high ground, and let the ballot do the rest

Despite grave provocations, including the tragedy of Republic Day 2021, the farmers’ leadership, again and again, refused to let one bad day become the whole story. They apologised where needed, disowned what had to be disowned, and returned, undiminished, to the border the next morning. And crucially, they translated moral authority into electoral consequence: the warning issued ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections told a government that had ignored a year of protest exactly what it could no longer ignore, arithmetic. A government does not repeal a law, and it does not resign a minister, because it has been persuaded. It acts when the cost of inaction exceeds the cost of losing face. Being caned on the road to Parliament earns sympathy; it does not, by itself, earn a resignation or a reversed policy. CJP’s swarm has energy the farmers took years to build. What it needs now is the farmers’ patience, and a credible plan to turn a hashtag into votes the ruling party cannot afford to lose.

### The spirit of Punjab

I say this with real tenderness, because I know something of the poetry of that soil. Punjab has buried its dead in Partition, in militancy, in decades of agrarian debt, and has still, somehow, answered every grief with more generosity, not less, with bigger langars, louder bhangra, warmer welcomes to strangers. That is not naivety. It is a hard-won, battle-tested form of resilience, the kind that only a people who have lost enough, and rebuilt enough, can teach the rest of us. It is chardi kala: not blind optimism, but the disciplined refusal to let despair have the last word.

A movement born from being called vermin has every right to its anger, and every right to wear the insult as armour. But armour is not enough to win a siege; you also need supply lines. The farmers of Punjab did not win because they were louder. They won because they were more patient, more organised, more disciplined about their message, and more generous to each other than the state had bargained for. That is a difficult, beautiful thing to imitate. It is also, I think, entirely possible, and India’s newest, angriest, most improbable political movement would do well to sit, this once, at Punjab’s table and learn how a langar outlasts a laugh line.

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*Manav Sachdeva* is an international governance and policy professional with over 25 years of experience across the UN system, the World Bank, and USAID in more than 30 fragile and conflict-affected states. He holds degrees from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and UC Riverside, and a graduate certificate from Harvard. He also writes as Maasoom, the author of the Sufi poetry collection The Sufi’s Garland.