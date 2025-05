https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJc-CGCNgDZ/?igsh=MTkwMDJ6ZzI1cG50ZA==

The politics of Partition is insane but it is important to recognise that Quaid-e-Azam & Muslim League are the equivalent of the RSS.

It was Gandhi & Nehru who remained the most sensible throughout the Partition process. A united, undivided, secular & socialist India that would have been imperfect but somehow trudged along (and would have been early 2 billion people).

The war of the elites somehow percolated down to general misery on the ground.