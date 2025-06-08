A Theory of Collapse (After a US Economic Synopsis)

Unless the US falls hopelessly behind in tech, they are “built” to retain a perpetual competitive edge.

I don’t think you’ve looked closely enough at the economic fundamentals. Off the top of my head:

National Debt : $30+ trillion

Budget Deficit (2024) : $1.8 trillion

Trade Deficit : $140.5 billion (heavy reliance on imports)

Moody’s recently downgraded US debt from Aaa to Aa1, citing worsening risk indicators. This downgrade was hard to avoid—US sovereign CDS spreads are now wider than those of China and Greece, suggesting higher default risk.

I wouldn’t go that far. The US still has built-in geographic advantages: energy, food, water independence—these are non-trivial.

Agreed. But the US has still dug itself into a deep economic hole—one that may require major structural changes to escape. These might include:

a) Austerity: reduce imports and pay down debt

b) A smaller defense budget

c) Strategic re-investment in manufacturing and self-sufficiency

But all of this would require a systemic overhaul—politically unpalatable under current conditions.

Collapse Theory: Joseph A. Tainter

Tainter’s The Collapse of Complex Societies offers a theoretical framework: the Law of Diminishing Returns eventually undermines complex systems. As societies grow more elaborate to support growing populations, the marginal returns on complexity fall, and the burden becomes unsustainable—even basic maintenance becomes too costly.

Key insights:

Societies are problem-solving entities They require ever more energy (economic, intellectual, material) to function Increased complexity → increased per capita cost At some point, returns on added complexity diminish

Case Studies from Reviews:

Information Processing & Innovation

R&D productivity in the US peaked in the early 20th century. Since then:

Patent applications per capita and per technical worker declined (1870–1950)

(1870–1950) Spending on R&D rose from 0.1% of GDP in 1900 to 2.6% in 1960 , yet output stagnated

, yet output stagnated More technical workers now generate roughly the same patent volume as before

as before Declining innovation due to:a) Lower productivity of inventing b) Fewer patentable ideas c) Decline in the will to patent

Medical Sector

1930: 3.3% of GDP spent on health, life expectancy 59.7

1982: 10.5%, life expectancy 74.5

Today: 16%+, life expectancy ~78 Returns diminish despite exponential spending.

Higher Education

1870–1960: Higher education enrollment rose from 1.7% to 33.5% of 18–21-year-olds

Education spending rose from 0.26% to 1.23% of GDP

But the benefit-to-cost ratio shrinks: most cognitive growth occurs in infancy

More students, more specialization, but less societal ROI

Korotayev et al. (2006) argue that beyond literacy and ~4 years of formal schooling (sufficient to industrialize a workforce), additional investment brings declining returns, as the average student moves closer to the center of the IQ bell curve.

Scientific Progress & Escalating Cost

Planck’s Principle : Scientific effort rises with every breakthrough. No more kites in thunderstorms.

: Scientific effort rises with every breakthrough. AI, IT, and systems science now bear massive cost burdens to maintain the same rate of innovation .

. Nicholas Rescher:

“In natural science we are in a technological arms race: with every victory over nature, the next becomes harder.”

So progress itself becomes a treadmill—complexity demands more just to stand still.

Tainter’s Core Argument: Collapse isn’t chaos—it’s simplification. When the cost of maintaining complexity outweighs the benefits, systems regress to simpler forms. For the US, the test is whether its foundational advantages (resources, geography, tech edge) are enough to offset its mounting structural imbalances.