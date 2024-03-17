Reinforcing Caste Boundaries in Everyday Social Interactions

I stumbled upon a thought-provoking but rather “vitriolic” thesis during my search. While I haven’t fully read it, it discusses the role of upper-class Bania women in reinforcing caste boundaries. The thesis suggests that while these women are subject to patriarchy, they actively contribute to upholding the caste system, benefiting upper castes. Through interviews with seven Bania women, the study explores their influence on everyday social interactions, including food practices, dating, marital relations, and interactions with lower castes.
Statistically, 46% of people in Corporate boards in India are Banias, followed by 44.6% of Brahmins, while the lower castes collectively make up only 3.8% (Patel, 2009).
Women are the biggest victims of patriarchy, yet it is women who uphold traditional patriarchal norms compared to men. Not surprised that women reinforce caste hierarchies as well. Not generalizing, but since women still do the majority of child rearing, no surprises that prejudices still continue generation after generation.
There is no doubt an underlying shift in how caste matters. I think it will still take more than a few decades for a statistically significant and more importantly culturally significant shift to be detected.