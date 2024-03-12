The Ambani Wedding & the Modern Face of India

The recent Ambani wedding has undoubtedly captured the attention of those within the Indian community. The extravagant details, such as the staggering cost exceeding $100 million and Nita Ambani’s necklace possibly valued at around $50 million, have been widely discussed.
These exorbitant figures represent a level of opulence unparalleled in many other cultures. Reflecting on this with Dr. Lalchand, I pondered whether Hindu culture, having endured centuries of conquest, finds solace in displays of wealth and material abundance.
This stands in stark contrast to the Persianate tradition, where luxury is revered but with a strong emphasis on restraint. In my own Baháʼí upbringing, luxury has typically been met with guilt.
Without significant historical political power, mainstream Hindu society often sees wealth and its ostentatious display as a form of security. The Ambanis, with their immense wealth, power, and fame, have become emblematic figures within the Desi community, and to some extent, beyond.
Yet, I can’t help but feel that the Ambanis could redirect their resources towards bolstering India’s STEM legacy or preserving its architectural heritage. Eventually, excessive opulence may lose its allure and succumb to hedonic inflation.
Agree with the writer. This wasn’t opulent, it was a garish flaunting of wealth. Observation is accurate though, as median wealth increases, the desire to flaunt wealth increases, be it for any function: weddings, naming ceremonies, birthdays even! And this phenomenon cuts across caste and region! I personally feel it dilutes the sanctity of what is meant to be a very personal and meaningful occasion.
I have an inkling that all these opulence might end with senior Ambani. FWIW, Mukesh is a hard nosed businessman, who cut his teeth in the oil refiners of Jamnagar, and knew which business were the cash cows. Thats why all the shiny new objects like telecom, movies etc., were given to Anil, while he kept the old and dusty refineries. Soon enough without the financial backing of the refineries to bankroll them, these new ventures failed, and Anil has gone groveling back to Mukesh. Plus Nita Ambani’s extravagance can also be attributed to one up Tina ( Anil’s wife) , who was far bigger celebrity in her days than Nita ever was. Mukesh is too smart to be tangled into these things.
All three of Mukesh children are more like Anil, soft and attention hungry. The person who gets the refineries will still last longer than the other two, but i see the next generation of Ambani’s being what Birla’s are today. Old money whose children use their dad’s money for vanity projects like being pop idols and Cricketers.