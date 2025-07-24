What Kind of Space Is Brown Pundits

A few of us authors have been actively discussing the future of Brown Pundits; the space, the tone, and the deeper ideas we’re engaging. It started informally on our WhatsApp group, but the questions are foundational: What kind of platform is BP becoming? What should it strive to be? And what kinds of ideas does it host best?
At its best, Brown Pundits is a bridge; across nations, faiths, ideologies, and lived experiences. It’s a space where one can be deeply Indian, wholly Pakistani, broadly Bangladeshi, or diasporic and disillusioned but still belong. But like any bridge, it needs conscious upkeep. If a conversation leans too far in one direction, it doesn’t stretch, it collapses inward.
Some contributors feel the platform has become overly shaped by one ideological current. Others argue that the real problem isn’t dominance, but disengagement ; those who want plurality must also show up. And both perspectives can be true.
Anything on the WhatsApp you’re able to post here?
Sry I’ve been out for a bit.
Quickly scrolling through, the comments seem to be in the same vein as the last few weeks. It’s a mystery to me why people still want to retread the same ruts. At this point it feels like low level attention seeking which is best starved rather than encouraged.
The articles need some variance. Personally my wishlist for this space is very much quality over quantity. Let an article breathe, some discussion develop around an idea so that the author enjoys some feedback & a positive virtuous cycle is established.
Also ideally there should be a little bit of alternation, of ideas, type of article, subject. When a raft lists too heavily to the side the desire to get on is far less. Problematically the type of person who wants to balance the space is also very likely to go overboard in his efforts.
there was very interesting thread. .
I do agree with you but some interesting comments did come through.
My pigs take flight desire for this space is actually to catch the articles and issues which are not covered in the mainstream press. A place where hidden gems can be uncovered and enjoyed at leisure. Give a voice and space to the uniquely subcontinental themes which the wider world doesn’t care for or has the desire to cover.