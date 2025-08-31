Why Travelogues?

For me, the logic is simple: if you’re someone like me who prefers the comfort of a room over venturing out, travelogues are the perfect gateway. They let you seep into panoramas you’ve never explored, experience cultures without packing a bag, and even gather cross-cultural insights before you actually travel.

My recent read, “COMING BACK: The Odyssey of a Pakistani Through India” by Shueyb Gandapur, is a true tour de force. It chronicles a chartered accountant’s journey through India in 2017 – two and a half weeks, four cities, and countless encounters. The narrative beautifully captures the essence of shared histories and nuanced differences, making it more than just a travel diary; it’s an exploration of identity, culture, and connection.

Have you read any travelogues recently? Which ones would you recommend?

PS: Despite my dislike for traveling, the picture was taken while traveling from Mansehra to Islamabad. 😅

Furqan Ali

I'm a Chartered Accountancy trainee with experience in financial analysis, tax advisory, and public sector consulting. I've worked on national and international projects with HEC, SMEDA, and ADB. I chair the Children and Youth Advisory Board at Climate Forward Pakistan, co-founded the Policy Club, and founded the Dead Poets Society of Pakistan to celebrate literary expression. I write for The News International and The Friday Times, and I'm a member of the Youth General Assembly, advocating inclusive, youth-led change.

1 Comment
Kabir
Kabir
1 day ago

The most recent travelogue I read was Aatish Taseer’s A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile (which I wrote about on my Substack and also reproduced here). The book consists of 8 essays all of which were originally written for T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Another great travelogue is Begums, Thugs & Englishmen: The journals of Fanny Parkes (selected and introduced by William Dalrymple)

Brown Pundits
