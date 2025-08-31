Why Travelogues?

For me, the logic is simple: if you’re someone like me who prefers the comfort of a room over venturing out, travelogues are the perfect gateway. They let you seep into panoramas you’ve never explored, experience cultures without packing a bag, and even gather cross-cultural insights before you actually travel.

My recent read, “COMING BACK: The Odyssey of a Pakistani Through India” by Shueyb Gandapur, is a true tour de force. It chronicles a chartered accountant’s journey through India in 2017 – two and a half weeks, four cities, and countless encounters. The narrative beautifully captures the essence of shared histories and nuanced differences, making it more than just a travel diary; it’s an exploration of identity, culture, and connection.

Have you read any travelogues recently? Which ones would you recommend?

PS: Despite my dislike for traveling, the picture was taken while traveling from Mansehra to Islamabad. 😅