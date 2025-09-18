Netanyahu Depicts Grim Economic Future for Israel, Need to Become an Autarky, “Super Sparta” Due to Isolation; Are There More Meanings?

A must read.

Larry Wilkerson, who both regularly reads Israel press and has many contact, has repeatedly said Israel has taken such serious economic and societal damage that he predicts it will no longer exist in ten years.

The fact that the next day, a UN commission of inquiry released a report finding that Israel has engaged in four of five genocidal activities as defined by relevant law puts even more pressure on the ethnosupremacist state.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Palantir, IBM and HP are named in a groundbreaking UN report for their role in automating apartheid and accelerating genocide.

Tech companies and weapons manufacturers are the most complicit enablers of Israel’s economy. Escalate BDS pressure against them and send a clear message: No tech for apartheid and genocide.

GOLDMAN SACHS YOU CAN’T HIDE!

Goldman Sachs is the biggest holder of Israeli bonds and a key investor in the weapons companies making the bombs Israel drops on Gaza.

We must take our money out of this violent and extractive war economy.

Israel is facing two new threats since the start of the war, Netanyahu explained: demographic changes in Europe as a result of immigration from Muslim-majority countries and the influence of anti-Israel actors on digital platforms, aided by new technologies.

Netanyahu first addressed demographic changes in Europe, where “limitless migration” has resulted in Muslims becoming a “significant minority — very vocal, very, very belligerent.” These countries’ Muslim citizens are pressuring European governments to adopt anti-Israel policies, he claimed.

“Their focus isn’t Gaza, it’s opposing Zionism in general, and sometimes an Islamist agenda that challenges those states,” the premier added….

The second challenge, according to Netanyahu, is the investment of Israel’s “rivals — both NGOs and states, like Qatar and China” — to “influence Western media with an anti-Israel agenda, using bots, artificial intelligence, and advertisements.”…

And as for information dominance, the fact that Israel has succeeded in enlisting governments in the West to suppress of pro-Palestine protests and even speech aggressively says otherwise. The Israel protection racket also likely explains the limited information available about the poor condition of Israel’s economy

Israel’s economy was collapsing after Oct 7, but banks, charities & universities stepped in to fund and profit from the genocide

ISRAEL IS A ZOMBIE ECONOMY

Israeli scholar, Dr. Shir Hever says all economic indicators show Israel’s economy has collapsed & no sane person should give Israel any credit or expect repayment on Israel Bonds

So why is our Gov passing laws to force us to purchase Israel Bonds?

Note that even though the US has guaranteed Israel bond issues up to set dollar limits, that program expired in 2023.

NOTE: Sri Lanka and India are signatory to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Convention requires signatories to prevent and punish genocide, but obviously only within their own jurisdiction, it should prevent them or punish the perpetrators if it has already occurred.

i.e. Applicable to IDF Israeli Tourists in SL and India