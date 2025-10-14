Open Thread Posted on October 14, 2025Author X.T.MCategories Uncategorized write whatever you want to write about.. I’ll probably add to this post in a bit
I recently shared my thoughts on Pakistan’s literary scene against the backdrop of the Nobel Prize awarded to László Krasznahorkai. In it, I reflect on Pakistan’s vanishing reading culture — a quiet crisis that extends far beyond declining book sales or literary festivals. Some excerpts:
“The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recently awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in literature to Hungarian novelist and screenwriter Laszlo Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.
One can’t help but wonder: could anything similar happen in Pakistan? Can we imagine a Pakistani novelist or poet whose words transcend boundaries and reshape the global literary landscape?
After all, these fertile lands have produced remarkable literary legacies — from the third-century BCE Sanskrit animal fables of the Panchatantra to the progressive voices of the Progressive Writers’ Association and beyond. Yet today, Pakistan’s literary scene exposes a growing vacuum: glossy on the surface but lacking the cultural depth and societal urgency that once defined great writing. Today, literary culture is often apolitical and upscale — festivals, launches and publishing houses serving as elite social gatherings dominated by urban, Anglophone writers — while marginalised voices and newcomers, remain unseen and unheard.”
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1350107-no-readers-no-writers-no-literature-nobel