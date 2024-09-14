The Gut-Brain Detox: Preparing for 40 with Ozone Therapy in Chennai

“Repeated gut detoxes and probiotics won’t help if you continue holding onto the “tiger’s tail”—the stress. That’s the missing link in your detox protocol” Dr. Ashmita

With 100 days left until I turn 40, I’ve become laser-focused on preemptive care—a philosophy inspired by Bryan Johnson’s Blueprint. My genetic predispositions, including non-alcoholic cirrhosis and cardiac arrest, means that health is more than just important—it’s personal & spiritual*.

At O2 Wellness Centre in Chennai (India’s Health Capital), I’ve been undergoing multiple therapies every day, including 24-minute ozone baths at 40 degrees. Ozone (O3), a supercharged form of oxygen, is known for its ability to reduce inflammation, eliminate toxins, and rejuvenate the body.

The effects have been palpable—my energy is higher, my body feels tighter, and whether it’s the treatment or a placebo, I welcome the results.

One of the most powerful insights I’ve gained is that 90% of serotonin (the happiness hormone) and over 50% of dopamine (the motivation hormone) are produced in the gut.

This gut-brain connection is crucial, underscoring how deeply physical detox is tied to mental well-being. Dr. Ashmita Boopathy Moturi of NineO2 Detox and Wellness Zone highlights how stress and negative emotions can wreak havoc on digestion and overall health, causing issues like IBS and weight gain. Detoxing isn’t just about clearing toxins—it’s about restoring balance (what I learnt from Dr. V, calm is a superpower).

Many of us underestimate the impact of fatty liver (the word Dil in the Persianate sphere means liver as much as it does heart), yet it affects over 500 vital functions and increases the risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“Your liver is like the filter in a water purifier. Almost all the blood in your body passes through your liver, which filters out toxins and stores them in fat cells. The liver requires bile to rid these toxins from the fat cells. Unfortunately, most of us have little bile and too many toxins that we dump into our bodies. Your liver continues to filter your blood, and when it runs out of space, it creates new fat cells to store extra toxins.”

I’m passionate about holistic health and what I appreciate about India is its balance between cutting-edge Western medicine and rich traditional systems like Ayurveda, Yunani, and homeopathy. It’s not about sticking to one method, but finding what works for you. I get tired of the rigid narratives pushed in mainstream Health & Fitness—individuals should be able to tune into their own mind, body, and spirit. Also, to my mind Western doctors often view POC patients through a particular lens (I always get the feeling of being on a timer), while interactions with fellow Asian medical professionals feel much more relaxed and comprehensive.

As I prepare for 40, detoxing my body and mind feels transformative. I’m not just aiming to hit a milestone—I’m focusing on longevity, vitality, and balance. Inspired by Bryan Johnson’s & the Valley’s rigorous approach to health (though I don’t share their obsession with escaping death, a messenger of joy) I’m ensuring that ozone therapy and detoxing are part of my long-term wellness plan with Dr. Ashmita at the helm.

Jealousy consumeth the body and anger doth burn the liver: avoid these two as you would a lion. – Baha’u’llah, quoted in Dr. J. E. Esselmont’s Baha’u’llah and the New Era, p. 108.

* Tablet of the Physician

