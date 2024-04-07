Elamo-Dravidian and the Koraga

Novel 4,400-year-old ancestral component in a tribe speaking a Dravidian language:
Research has shown that the present-day population on the Indian subcontinent derives its ancestry from at least three components identified with pre-Indo-Iranian agriculturalists once inhabiting the Iranian plateau, pastoralists originating from the Pontic-Caspian steppe and ancient hunter-gatherer related to the Andamanese Islanders. The present-day Indian gene pool represents a gradient of mixtures from these three sources. However, with more sequences of ancient and modern genomes and fine structure analyses, we can expect a more complex picture of ancestry to emerge. In this study, we focus on Dravidian linguistic groups to propose a fourth putative source which may have branched out from the basal Middle Eastern component that gave rise to the Iranian plateau farmer related ancestry. The Elamo-Dravidian theory and the linguistic phylogeny of the Dravidian family tree provide chronological fits for the genetic findings presented here. Our findings show a correlation between the linguistic and genetic lineages in language communities speaking Dravidian languages when they are modelled together. We suggest that this source, which we shall call ‘Proto-Dravidian’ ancestry, emerged around the dawn of the Indus Valley civilisation. This ancestry is distinct from all other sources described so far, and its plausible origin not later than 4,400 years ago on the region between the Iranian plateau and the Indus valley supports a Dravidian heartland before the arrival of Indo-European languages on the Indian subcontinent. Admixture analysis shows that this Proto-Dravidian ancestry is still carried by most modern inhabitants of the Indian subcontinent other than the tribal populations. This momentous finding underscores the importance of population-specific fine structure studies. We also recommend informed sampling strategies for biobanks and to avoid oversimplification of ancestral reconstruction. Achieving this requires interdisciplinary collaboration.
Not definitive, but I think this shows the value of greater sampling in Indian subcontinental populations.
Better genetic data is nice and solid. The historical linguistic analysis, less so. A lot of the linguistic analysis hangs on dubious assumptions: (1) that Brahui is a part of ancestral Dravidian territorial extent rather than representing elite driven language shift ca. 1000 CE; (2) that the Harappan civilization spoke Dravidian, rather than their own non-Dravidian, non-Indo-European, non-Austroasiatic language; (3) that ties to the Iranian peninsula are sufficient to support a linguistic connection between the Elamite language of SW Iran and the Dravidian languages. The first two are very likely false assumptions, the third has no foundation. It also ignore the timing of admixture events in South Asia with Indo-Europeans and seemingly short time depth of the Dravidian language family despite its correlation with the Onge-like Ancestral South Indian ancestry, that demands an explanation better than the one provided.
A better solution is that: (1) Dravidian emerged in the South Indian Neolithic ca. 2500 BCE perhaps from a local indigenous language that gained supremacy at that point OR perhaps from some outside linguistic influence (perhaps from the parts of Africa where some of the key South Indian Neolithic crops have their origins), (2) Dravidian is not even in the same language family as Harappan, (3) Brahui is a result of elite language shift ca. 1000 CE (as are other North Dravidian languages), (4) the Elamite language is unrelated to Dravidian, (5) Dravidian has less internal variability because of extreme contraction of the Dravidian range due to Indo-European (call it Sanskrit) expansion that killed most of its internal variation followed by a Dravidian reconquest that restored Dravidian languages to most of their current range but only the version that survived IE conquest in a sole redoubt probably about midway up the Deccan Peninsula — the IE conqueror’s religion struck after the reconquest, but their language did not.
The bit of genetic detail I’d like more data on is the distribution and phylogeny and genetic mutation age depth of Y-DNA T in East Central India, which still lacks of a good explanation.