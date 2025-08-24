Why does the West get Immigrants and not Indigenous

A post as a result of discussion I had with a classmate, now an Aussie for about 30 years
Classmate: As for Australia and need for immigrants…. insufficient labor supply for the growing economy!
My reply::Plenty of Labor, the Indigenous Aborigines.
Why are they (First Aussies) not being educated, Racism ??
Classmate: Barr…you are clearly unaware of the reality..there is no simple solution to the barriers faced by Aborigines in integrating into the Australian economy.
My long reply, the crux of this Post
There are parallels of why Immigrants are preferred over Aus Aborigines and why the Brits got Indentured South Indian Labor for the Estates in Ceylon (Same as why Immigrants are preferred over African Americans in US too)
Indenture Estate Labor in Ceylon was essentially undocumented, i.e. not given any legal status (Residency ) or even Birth not recorded, The reason was simple, residency or similar would have meant Ceylon Labor Laws would have been applicable. Ceylon Labor Laws were pretty decent and reasonable for those times. So it was easier to control undocumented South Indian Labor. Sinhalese were notorious for NOT being docile and prone to Litigation. Just keep in mind only a select few Ceylonese got a decent education. Universal literacy (and Life Expectancy) only happened after Independence. Tamil were more prone to violent crime, but among themselves. Oppressed rarely fight the oppressor in this caste the high caste Tamils.
Similarly in Modern Australia it was easier and economical to get Immigrants, who were for the most part docile at least in the initial years. Plus they did not have extended families and all the social obligations that came with that.
The Aborigines on the other hand probably felt entitled to more than was economical. Worse not very docile and tendency to go on long vacations (walkabouts) for social obligations.
Because Ceylon Estate Labor was undocumented turned out to be a blessing after Independence. Estate Labor was almost 10% of the population. After the Srima Shastri Pact in 1964 and repatriation, Estate Labor dropped to 5%
Imagine if the LTTE/Jaffna Tamils were not ultra racists and joined hands with a 10% Estate Labor. SL would be divided by now. Same case with Eastern Tamils. While they were United with the LTTE there was no headway in fighting the separatism. When the North was subdued East was attacked. Only ended with Pillayan and Karuna Amman leaving the LTTE and siding with the Govt in 2005 or so. By 2009 the separatist was ended, militarily.
Examples of Sinhalese for not being Docile Employees
In November 1882, nearly 500 Ceylonese arrived by sea in Mackay, Queensland by the Ship Devonshire.
This was merely the start of their problems. The following day, sixty of the Ceylonese deserted their places of employment and this was followed by thirty more on the day after that.
The Planters were also disappointed with their new employees. They found that they were not plantation workers but “blacksmiths, carpenters, cooks, barbers, house servants …” and even a couple of schoolmasters, all unemployed townsmen fleeing from a period of depression. In total, about half of them were unsuited for the arduous task of clearing the jungle and planting sugar cane
“The class of Cingalese who have honoured us by their presence have souls above Chinese labour. In fact, they appear to be intelligent, well trained artisans whom it is as reasonable to restrict to the shovel and the hoe as it would be to yoke a high bred and spirited horse to a bullock dray. We cannot have that class of men.”
More details at link below
The ‘Devonshire’ reaches Queensland with 500 ‘Cingalese’ Coolies in 1882
Cocos Island Mutiny (1942)
The Cocos Islands mutiny was a failed mutiny by Ceylonese soldiers against British officers, on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands on 8 May 1942, during the Second World War.
I think many were Thomians, the school that I attended
Those who were executed (many others jailed with hard labor)
Bombardier Gratien Fernando (executed 5 August 1942)
Gunner Carlo Augustus Gauder (executed 7 August 1942)
Gunner G. Benny de Silva (executed 8 August 1942)
Interesting.
The British also took lots of indentured Indian labourers to the Caribbean (where they are now part of the social fabric) and Africa (where they were expelled in most places and went to Britain). Mauritius is the African exception.
The Ceylonese/Sinhalese as an Indentured labor in Aussie was a huge failure.
Prone to litigation
The Interpreter translates the evidence, and one of the seven replies in Cingalese that he made no agreement with anyone there; they all refuse to go to work with anyone present; they refuse to acknowledge the alleged agreement and their liability to be transferred. The sentence of the Court was that they go to Brisbane goal for one month
Great article!
Yes immigration is a way to “whiten” the New World against Black & Indigenous populations ..
Only Uganda were they expelled?
And in places like Fiji, Trinidad have become the economic power, displacing the indigenous.
Mauritius, Guyana as well.
Trinidad still 50-50 Indian-Black I think (tbh even Blacks are not indigenous in the caribbean).
Well they are unwillingly transported so they are not immigrants but functionally indigenous
Were blacks in the caribbean indentured labourers like Indians or slaves?
Cause this is not the US we are talking about and most of these places were under British rule who as far as I know did not have slavery.
If they were indentured labourers then both them/Indians are functionally indigenous.
Slaves. They even had slave riots and freed themselves into Haiti.
Tanzania too I think. Freddie Mercury being the most famous British Indian ever came from this wave.
was that Zanzibar and the takeover?
Yeah
Are aborigines plentiful? Do they still go walkabout nowadays, apart from as an attempt to recapture a cultural practice? I don’t know how their society has ended up.
I also think the situation is far more complex than this article. Hunter gatherer societies have a horrible time integrating into agrarian based civilizations. Their language and intelligence is finely tuned to nature and the wider environment. In some ways it has a stark incompatibility with enclosure, they see and recognise colours not visible to agrarian societies, their global spacial awareness is on another level. Some languages do not even have words for left and right, only north, south, east, west.
The racism might be ours, in not recognising the differences.
I think they are circa 5%?
Are aborigines plentiful?
3.8% of the population
The racism might be ours, in not recognising the differences.
Maybe the racism is saying Aborigines cannot learn and adapt to modern societies. We all were hunter gatherers for many centuries, some a few hundred years.ago
Hunter gatherer societies have a horrible time integrating into agrarian based civilizations. Their language and intelligence is finely tuned to nature and the wider environment.
Much of the arguments above have similarity to what was made against African Americans till about 1960. Essentially at that time and the past the claim was Africans were sub human.
Or that their lives are improved by adapting to modernity. I’m not saying they can’t learn, but what is the cost of losing that culture? We place no value on it and that has been an enduring evil.
But Australian immigration has been happening for a century . So Aboriginals may have been higher.
For instance the Black population % in 1776 USA was fairly high!