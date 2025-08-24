Why does the West get Immigrants and not Indigenous

A post as a result of discussion I had with a classmate, now an Aussie for about 30 years

Classmate: As for Australia and need for immigrants…. insufficient labor supply for the growing economy!

My reply::Plenty of Labor, the Indigenous Aborigines.

Why are they (First Aussies) not being educated, Racism ??

Classmate: Barr…you are clearly unaware of the reality..there is no simple solution to the barriers faced by Aborigines in integrating into the Australian economy.

My long reply, the crux of this Post

There are parallels of why Immigrants are preferred over Aus Aborigines and why the Brits got Indentured South Indian Labor for the Estates in Ceylon (Same as why Immigrants are preferred over African Americans in US too)

Indenture Estate Labor in Ceylon was essentially undocumented, i.e. not given any legal status (Residency ) or even Birth not recorded, The reason was simple, residency or similar would have meant Ceylon Labor Laws would have been applicable. Ceylon Labor Laws were pretty decent and reasonable for those times. So it was easier to control undocumented South Indian Labor. Sinhalese were notorious for NOT being docile and prone to Litigation. Just keep in mind only a select few Ceylonese got a decent education. Universal literacy (and Life Expectancy) only happened after Independence. Tamil were more prone to violent crime, but among themselves. Oppressed rarely fight the oppressor in this caste the high caste Tamils.

Similarly in Modern Australia it was easier and economical to get Immigrants, who were for the most part docile at least in the initial years. Plus they did not have extended families and all the social obligations that came with that.

The Aborigines on the other hand probably felt entitled to more than was economical. Worse not very docile and tendency to go on long vacations (walkabouts) for social obligations.

Because Ceylon Estate Labor was undocumented turned out to be a blessing after Independence. Estate Labor was almost 10% of the population. After the Srima Shastri Pact in 1964 and repatriation, Estate Labor dropped to 5%

Imagine if the LTTE/Jaffna Tamils were not ultra racists and joined hands with a 10% Estate Labor. SL would be divided by now. Same case with Eastern Tamils. While they were United with the LTTE there was no headway in fighting the separatism. When the North was subdued East was attacked. Only ended with Pillayan and Karuna Amman leaving the LTTE and siding with the Govt in 2005 or so. By 2009 the separatist was ended, militarily.

Examples of Sinhalese for not being Docile Employees

In November 1882, nearly 500 Ceylonese arrived by sea in Mackay, Queensland by the Ship Devonshire.

This was merely the start of their problems. The following day, sixty of the Ceylonese deserted their places of employment and this was followed by thirty more on the day after that.

The Planters were also disappointed with their new employees. They found that they were not plantation workers but “blacksmiths, carpenters, cooks, barbers, house servants …” and even a couple of schoolmasters, all unemployed townsmen fleeing from a period of depression. In total, about half of them were unsuited for the arduous task of clearing the jungle and planting sugar cane

“The class of Cingalese who have honoured us by their presence have souls above Chinese labour. In fact, they appear to be intelligent, well trained artisans whom it is as reasonable to restrict to the shovel and the hoe as it would be to yoke a high bred and spirited horse to a bullock dray. We cannot have that class of men.”

More details at link below

Cocos Island Mutiny (1942)

The Cocos Islands mutiny was a failed mutiny by Ceylonese soldiers against British officers, on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands on 8 May 1942, during the Second World War.

I think many were Thomians, the school that I attended

Those who were executed (many others jailed with hard labor)

Bombardier Gratien Fernando (executed 5 August 1942)

Gunner Carlo Augustus Gauder (executed 7 August 1942)

Gunner G. Benny de Silva (executed 8 August 1942)