Come Fly with me to Far Bombay

I. Bombay: Between Beauty and Brutality

I’m writing from Bombay, where the monsoon floods are overwhelming; visually and viscerally. The rain hammers the city with a kind of sublime fury. From certain vantage points, it’s breathtaking. But it’s also undeniably brutal for those without scenic surroundings or structural shelter. It’s a reminder that Indian beauty is often doubled with burden.

II. Burden Burst: The Commentariat Awakens

Lately on Brown Pundits, I’ve noticed a revival. Old voices returning, new ones emerging, and many ideas worth engaging. But some themes have worn thin; for instance I’m in broad agreement with Indosaurus & I don’t want to waste too much breath on Audrey Truschke. And frankly, Aurangzeb is not a hill I want to die on. In fact, perhaps one of the key misreadings by Muslims in the subcontinent was turning every ideological disagreement into a hill to die on. Maybe it began with QeA-Jinnah and the Great Allama but it ossified into a pattern. Everything became a matter of principle, rather than pragmatism.

III. Concession Is Not Compromise

Compromise is seen as weakness, but I’m more interested in the capacity to concede especially when history clearly shows you’re wrong. The Mughals installed a two-tier system, subordinating Hindus and even native Muslims. Contrast that with the Suri dynasty, particularly Sher Shah Suri, who in just two decades built the Grand Trunk Road and reshaped governance without the alienation that marked the Mughals. If Hindutva attacked the Suri legacy, I’d call it pure bigotry. Sher Shah ruled with the land, not over it.

IV. Of STEMIs and Lutyens

Kabir’s jibe about Hindutvas lacking humanities depth amused me. At Cambridge, all the STEM kids lean Hindutva, while the humanities circles skew liberal, Lutyens-style. The liberal Indian intelligentsia today plays the role of interlocutor between Indian reality and Western liberalism. The Hindutva core, by contrast, is indigenous but often struggles to translate its worldview into global discourse. They have power, but not fluency with the Master’s tools.

V. Philanthropy, Ego, and the Indian Imagination

Nivedita raised a sharp point: Indian philanthropy is misguided, often chasing Western validation. I’d go further; philanthropy is always tangled with ego. One of my disappointments with the Ambani wedding was that it could’ve been held at a restored ancient Indian sites. India’s royal families have done an incredible job turning palaces into heritage hotels, but many civilizational treasures still rot. Imagine if India’s ultra-rich funded the infrastructural revival of temples, forts, and forgotten cities and then wove celebrations into them.

VI. Brand India and the Power of Names One of the most quietly consequential choices modern India made was the renaming of its globally iconic cities: Bombay to Mumbai, Calcutta to Kolkata, Madras to Chennai, Bangalore to Bengaluru. These were names known across the world; synonymous with trade, literature, colonial memory, and cosmopolitanism (and all are “British cities”). And then they were localized, in part rightly, but in the English language, branding suffered. It’s curious, for instance, that New Delhi never dropped the “New”, perhaps to distance itself from its Mughal predecessor. Much as I admire the name Bharat, and use it often, there’s no denying the incalculable global capital embedded in the word India. Changing Bombay to Mumbai is a bit like Coca-Cola changing its name and expecting the same shelf pull. Civilisational heritage and global branding aren’t always at odds but they do need careful negotiation.

VII. India and Pakistan: Two Lost Visions

India’s modern state is bottlenecked by bureaucracy, but it has moments of imaginative brilliance. Pakistan, by contrast, never committed to becoming the capitalist foil to India’s socialist DNA. It could have been the Singaporean UAE of the subcontinent; hyper-capitalist, autocratic, effective. But its obsession with Kashmir, and its inability to embrace its feudal core as an asset, stunted it. QeA-Jinnah and the Great Allama dreamed poetically and tactically, but not structurally.

We’re left with two nations, both haunted by misreadings. Both drenched in rain; India with its romance, Pakistan with its regret. And here I am, in a Monsoon Bombay, watching it all unfold.