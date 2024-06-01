Brown Pundits
https://swarajyamag.com/economy/raghuram-rajan-finds-indias-manufacturing-push-concerning-says-authoritarianism-will-increase-if-bjp-comes-back-to-power
I don’t understand Raghuram rajan’s aversion to manufacturing. Especially when things like LLMs will be ending many simple service sector jobs
was seeing modi on rajat sharma live today, modi is relaxed, looks like he will go building the legacy way, as he will not be contesting the next election. modi will certainly get ucc, single poll, anti corruption bill will be passed in first three months.
